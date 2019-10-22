Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) Awarded Management of 312-Suite Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership and management company, today announced it has been selected to operate the 312-suite Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort in Phoenix.

“We continue our westward expansion with the addition of our second hotel in Arizona, the recently renovated Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort,” said Robert Cole, president & CEO, HVMG. “Having grown our portfolio by more than 50 percent last year, 2019 has seen sustained growth as we firm up our nationwide presence. HVMG is well acquainted with both the Embassy brand and the market, knowledge we will utilize to improve both guest satisfaction scores and bottom line revenues.”

Located at 5001 N. Scottsdale Road, overlooking Camelback Mountain, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort is nestled among world-class golf courses, wellness facilities, fine dining, art galleries and MLB Spring Training stadiums. Hotel amenities include a 5,000 square foot fitness center, two resort-style pools and a tennis court. Business-minded guests will enjoy the state-of-the-art business center and 60,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting space. Dining options include a complimentary breakfast and evening reception, as well as the Granada Bar & Grille, serving American favorites. Contemporary, two-room suites provide Wi-Fi, workstations and two 43-inch HD televisions.

“Of the five companies we considered to operate this resort, HVMG was the clear and obvious choice for us,” said Mark Snyder, hotel owner. “We are confident they are the correct choice to maximize the property’s revenue through their revenue management systems while simultaneously increasing income with their control measures.”

“With its majestic, surrounding beauty and numerous things to do, Scottsdale is an ideal market for an upper upscale brand like Embassy Suites by Hilton,” Cole added. “Having recently completed a $25 million renovation, the hotel is in ‘like-new condition,’ making it the ‘newest’ hotel in the market in the past eight years. Following the implementation of our proprietary management and marketing systems, we are confident the hotel quickly will take its place as the market leader.”

About Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Hospitality Ventures Management Group is a privately owned, fully integrated hotel investment and management group that specializes in turning around and repositioning underperforming hotels, as well as maximizing the performance of stabilized hotels. It currently operates 43 hotels and Convention Center in 17 states totaling 7,266 guest rooms. HVMG operates independent and boutique hotels and resorts, as well as full-service, select-service and extended-stay hotels under the Hard Rock, Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and IHG brands. Visit www.hvmg.com for more information.