Splunk Announces Investment in Zonehaven

SAN FRANCISCO & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--.conf19 -- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced that the company has closed funding in Zonehaven, a cloud-based analytics application designed to help communities improve evacuations and reduce wildfire risk with data. The funding is the first investment from Splunk’s newly launched Splunk Ventures Social Impact Fund, a $50 million fund that invests in early stage organizations that are using innovative, data driven approaches to drive meaningful social impact.

In 2018 alone, more than 57,000 wildfires burned 8.8 million acres of land in the United States1, which have taken lives, damaged global ecosystems, and cost billions in property damage. While the prevalence and volatility of wildfires has grown substantially, fire departments still rely heavily on word-of-mouth, 911 call centers and static paper playbooks to detect wildfires and evacuate those at risk. Launched in 2018, Zonehaven gives fire departments and emergency response agencies unprecedented situational awareness and decision support by utilizing intelligent evacuation zones, advanced fire modeling, real-time weather data and always-on fire sensing capabilities.

“The increased spread of wildfires is a global emergency that impacts public health and the planet. While technology alone won't eliminate fires, Zonehaven’s unique software can help communities prepare for evacuation, provide advance warning to those in harm’s way, preserve natural and economic resources and ultimately save lives,” said Charlie Crocker, CEO, Zonehaven. “As one of the world’s leading data analytics platform providers, Splunk is an ideal partner to help us in our mission. We look forward to partnering with Splunk as we deliver data-driven impact in the fight against wildfires.”

Zonehaven’s technology offers a common data platform for coordination and response to wildfires. By facilitating evacuation pre-planning and analyzing always-on sensor data, Zonehaven helps identify ignition points, projects simulated fire spread, develops fire-specific intelligent evacuation zones and enables fire departments to execute efficient evacuations.

“The Splunk Ventures Social Impact Fund was created to accelerate innovative, data-driven solutions to society’s most pressing challenges. As providers of the world’s first Data-to-Everything Platform, Splunk has a unique opportunity to make the world a better place by turning data into doing good,” said Lenny Stein, senior vice president of global affairs, Splunk. “Zonehaven’s innovative technology has enormous potential to bring wildfire detection and response into the 21st century. Splunk is proud to invest in and partner with Zonehaven as we work together to address one of the world’s most immediate threats.”

Based in San Francisco, Zonehaven will leverage funding from the Splunk Ventures Social Impact Fund to expand its team, increase research and development and advance product capabilities. Zonehaven will also continue to collaborate closely with Splunk for Good, as well as resources from Splunk Products, Engineering and Business Development teams to meet their mission. To learn more about how Zonehaven can help minimize wildfire risk in your community, visit the Zonehaven website.

