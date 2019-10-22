Choices Inc. to Partner with Streamline for SmartCare MCO/EHR Platform

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Streamline Healthcare Solutions and Choices Inc. of Indianapolis, IN have entered into an agreement to become the organization’s new software vendor. Streamline’s SmartCare software platform was found to be uniquely situated in meeting Choice’s needs for both MCO functionality and a provider EHR within a single product offering.

“Choices is excited about SmartCare. This software will help us track and report on our work with families and individuals more quickly, accurately, and with less effort.” – Michael Goldberg, CEO, Choices Inc.

“We’re excited to expand in Indiana and add Choices to our SmartCare community. SmartCare will provide their end users the ability to efficiently track and report out of the system all the while remaining flexible as the industry continues to evolve. I have no doubt Choices will be able to achieve their organizational goals now and into the future.” – Javed Husain, Co-Founder/Co-CEO, Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

About Choices Inc.

Choices Coordinated Care Solutions is a national non-profit organization committed to supporting youth with significant behavioral and emotional challenges. We use a strong “system of care” approach in all the work we do: high fidelity wraparound, mobile response, substance use care, foster home management, and medical care coordination.

Choices has served families in Indiana, Louisiana, Ohio, Maryland, Washington D.C., Illinois, and will soon begin in Mississippi. During the past 20 years, we’ve helped keep youth in their homes, communities and schools, building on strengths and addressing needs within the individual and barriers in the environment.

Website: http://www.choicesccs.org/

About Streamline

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003.

http://www.streamlinehealthcare.com