NBA 2K20 x Nike Gamer Exclusive Program Gives Players Chance at In-Game and Real-Life Exclusive New Kicks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, 2K and Nike announced the NBA 2K20 x Nike Gamer Exclusive Program, a first-of-its-kind gaming and sneaker partnership, which launches alongside the new MyPLAYER Nation mode and NBA season tip-off, on October 22, 2019. The Program will allow NBA 2K20 players the opportunity to earn up to 10 pairs of soon-to-be-released virtual Nike Basketball signature shoes for their MyPLAYER by completing in-game challenges and the chance to purchase the real-life version of the limited-edition shoes from Nike.* MyPLAYER is NBA 2K’s player creation feature that allows gamers the opportunity to build their own basketball player, get drafted, rise through the ranks of the NBA elite, and help take their team to glory.

2K is now taking MyPLAYER to the next level with MyPLAYER Nation, which integrates the community of NBA 2K20 MyPLAYER gamers with the real-life NBA – and the opportunity to unlock exclusive Nike gear. Once gamers create a player, are drafted by a team and join the new season-long NBA 2K20 MyPLAYER Nation mode, they will represent their MyPLAYER’s real-life team as part of a community with other players who also play for the same team. They will play through the NBA schedule, with individual matchup wins and losses determined by the overall community's winning percentage.

Along the way, players will earn double progression on all games played as well as other bonuses, like the chance to unlock the virtual Nike Gamer Exclusive sneakers for your MyPLAYER to wear in-game and purchase real-life versions of the shoes.*

“We’re excited to be the first sports game to offer our players the chance to buy exclusive shoes from their favorite Nike athletes,” said Alfie Brody, VP of Global Marketing at 2K. “We always strive to push the boundaries of in-game partnerships and offer our players unique experiences alongside traditional basketball gameplay. We can’t wait to see our fans progress through the challenges to unlock and purchase each pair.”

NBA 2K20 players will need to link their 2K account with a Nike account and download the Nike SNKRS App, as the shoes won’t be available for direct purchase from Nike without completing specific in-game challenges. The first challenge will take place on October 29, 2019 and other shoes will be available at key moments during the NBA season including NBA All-Star 2020, NBA Playoffs and the NBA Finals.

“The Nike Basketball Gamer Exclusive program is a natural and innovative extension of our great partnership with NBA 2K," said Eric Wood, Nike’s VP of Digital Partnerships. “By now giving NBA 2K gamers the opportunity to connect their membership platforms we are unlocking a new way for those who live the game virtually, and physically, to earn access to a very cool range of exclusive Nike products.”

To stay up to date about when each shoe and the specific challenges start, visit https://www.nba2k.com/nike, become a fan on Facebook or follow NBA2K on Twitter and Instagram.

*Nike Gamer Exclusive Sneakers are only available for players who complete Gamer Exclusive challenges in NBA 2K20 on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or Nintendo Switch. Ability to purchase real-life shoes from Nike is only available to legal residents of the 50 United States who are 13+. Physical quantities are extremely limited and only available while supplies last. Nike Gamer Exclusive Sneakers (physical or virtual) are not available for PC players. Terms@ http://nba.2k.com/nike-terms.

Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K20 is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB. For more information on NBA 2K20, please visit https://nba.2k.com/2k20/.

2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Online Account (13+) required to access online features. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details.

