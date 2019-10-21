Frontier Communications Statement on Tentative Agreement with Communications Workers of America in Connecticut

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) has reached a Tentative Agreement with Communications Workers of America Local 1298 for a new two-year labor contract covering represented Connecticut employees through October 2021.

Statement from Frontier Communications:

“ Frontier has reached a Tentative Agreement for a new two-year labor contract with CWA Local 1298 in Connecticut that is equitable and will better position Frontier to compete in a challenging and ever-changing marketplace. We thank all the representatives of both parties who worked together to negotiate a new contract and look forward to its ratification.”

