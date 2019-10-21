BrownTrout Publishers is Bringing Official Calendars and Posters Featuring K-Pop Sensation BTS to North and South American Markets

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fans of global K-pop sensation BTS in North and South America are in for a treat. California-based BrownTrout Publishers will produce officially licensed 2020 and 2021 photographic wall calendars and posters featuring the seven-member South Korean boy band – also known as the Bangtan Boys – for the North and South American markets.

Known as the world’s leading publisher of illustrated calendars, BrownTrout has secured a publishing license with South Korean entertainment company Big Hit Entertainment to produce the official print products for BTS. The high-quality merchandise – featuring imagery of band members Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope – will meet rising demand from BTS’ rapidly growing fan base in the Americas.

Since barging onto the South Korean music scene with their hit debut single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’ in 2013, BTS has grown into a global phenomenon. Known for their catchy pop tunes and synchronized dance routines, the band is celebrated by a loyal international fan base known as the BTS Army, short for ‘Adorable Representative MC for Youth’.

Supported by millions of fans worldwide and a massive social media presence – with 22.2 million followers on Twitter and 9.27 million on Facebook – BTS have single-handedly smashed international entertainment industry records: Their 2019 single ‘Boy With Luv’ generated 74.6 million views on YouTube in 24 hours and also became the first video to reach 100 million views in less than two days. Released in April 2019, the latest BTS album ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ set the Guinness Book record for best-selling South Korean album of all time with 3.2 million units sold in its first month.

In 2018, BTS already made history by becoming the second best-selling artists worldwide on the IFPI Global Artist Chart, right behind rapper Drake, as well as the first and only non-English speaking artists to be on the chart.

In summer 2019, the group completed an extensive world tour, including an appearance on the “Good Morning America” show in New York attended by thousands of ecstatic fans, and will announce worldwide tour plans for 2020 soon.

With record sales now exceeding 11 million as of 2019, BTS is only getting started: On the heels of their fiftieth top five hit single, BTS announced in The Hollywood Reporter that they plan to stay on top of K-pop for another ten years. That said, the BTS Army has plenty to look forward to, including the official BTS calendars and posters from BrownTrout.

“BTS, with their stellar success, large and varied catalog and amazing BTS Army, are a dream license for us and we are humbled and proud to work with Big Hit Entertainment to produce product to the high standard they deserve,” said Mike Brown, CEO of BrownTrout Publishers about the publishing license agreement.

Established in 2005, Big Hit Entertainment manages several breakout K-Pop sensations including TXT, soloist Lee Hyun and world phenomena BTS. Based in Seoul and headed by CEO/Executive Producer Bang Si-Hyuk and CEO Lenzo Yoon, the company has experienced rapid growth over the past few years on the strength of its artist portfolio.

Since 2017, Big Hit Entertainment and BTS have carried out the LOVE MYSELF campaign to convey the message of “having true love for others and the world requires loving myself first” to fans across the world. The LOVE MYSELF campaign supports UNICEF’s #ENDviolence Youth Manifesto, which aims to protect children and young people across the world from violence.

