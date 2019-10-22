PredictImmune Announces New Strategic Partnership to Commercialise its PredictSURE IBD™ Prognostic Test for Inflammatory Bowel Disease Across North America

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PredictImmune, developers of pioneering prognostic tools for guiding treatment options and improving patient outcomes in immune-mediated diseases, today confirmed that it has entered into an exclusive commercial partnership with KSL Biomedical (KSL), to commercialise and provide PredictImmune's prognostic test for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), PredictSURE IBD™, throughout North America.

Under the agreement, KSL will commercialise and facilitate the fulfilment of orders of PredictSURE IBD™, as well as receive and process all samples through its molecular testing laboratory, KSL Diagnostics (www.ksldx.com).

This agreement will give US and Canadian gastroenterologists and IBD patients access to the world’s first, truly validated test for guiding treatment options in IBD (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis). It enables both clinicians and patients to understand, at the point of diagnosis, the likely course of disease - differentiating between an aggressive or milder form of the disease - and opens up the possibility of better treatment choices from the outset. With a better understanding of the impact the disease may have on an individual patient, options such as life-style changes to improve the day to day management of the disease can be discussed and implemented much earlier on in the treatment process. It is expected that PredictSURE IBD™ will be available to patients in North America in Q1, 2020.

Based on PredictImmune’s recent health economic modelling, the test is expected to deliver benefits for patients in terms of improved outcomes in a cost-effective way and to promote long-term wellness.

The KSL team has 25 years direct experience establishing and managing reference laboratories serving physicians, hospitals and national laboratories. Its focus is on advancing genomic and proteomic translational medicine for therapeutic and diagnostic applications in immunology and oncology, including the launch of diagnostic applications in the US, China and the rest of the world.

This latest partnership follows the successful launch of PredictSURE IBD™ in the UK and Ireland in April this year and is the result of extensive negotiations between PredictImmune’s global business development team, its CEO Paul Kinnon and representatives from KSL. It marks a significant milestone for the organisation, PredictImmune’s first product launch outside the UK and a step towards making PredictSURE IBD™ available worldwide.

PredictImmune’s CEO, Paul Kinnon commented: “PredictSURE IBD™ is a major step towards personalised medicine in IBD and we are delighted that via our partnership with KSL, patients across North America will now have access to this prognostic tool to enable informed treatment decisions to be made at the point of diagnosis. KSL has a very clear focus on the auto immune sector and a willingness to support and invest in our drive and expansion into North America, which is a key market for us; this agreement facilitates an increased focus on patient health and wellness that is core to our commercialisation strategy. We are looking forward to a long-term relationship with KSL as our exclusive providers in North America and to developing further relationships across additional key markets.”

KSL’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Long Shen added: “This is an exciting test, serving unmet needs on several levels. Gastroenterologists want the best assessment of prognosis to inform their choice of treatment and deliver patient benefits, driven by an improved understanding of the implications of diagnosis and more effective implementation of the best therapy. All while lowering the cost of treatment. It’s a win-win-win.”

PredictSURE IBD™ is a blood-based biomarker test, combined with a sophisticated, proprietary algorithm. The product is based on 10 years of extensive research into gene expression profiling of CD8+ T cells. PredictSURE IBD™ is a major step towards personalised medicine in IBD.

