Citi Adds Club Premier Aeromexico to Vast Suite of ThankYou Points Transfer Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citi today announced that eligible U.S. cardmembers can now transfer their ThankYou Points to Club Premier at a 1-to-1 ratio. With the addition of Club Premier, Citi’s ThankYou Points transfer program now offers cardmembers access to more than 15 partners.

“We are continuously looking to expand our program to offer the most convenient and flexible points redemption options for our valued ThankYou cardmembers,” said Mary Hines, U.S. Consumer Banking Chief Marketing Officer, Citi. “The addition of the Club Premier program to the ThankYou Program is another step in our journey to enable our cardmembers to redeem points to travel to more destinations around the world.”

Club Premier Points can be used for rewards such as flights with Aeromexico and other SkyTeam™ airlines, as well as hotel reservations, unforgettable dining experiences, car rentals and much more.

“The option to transfer ThankYou Points to Club Premier Points enhances one of our most important objectives: giving our Members access to a world of memorable experiences,” added Juan Pastrana, Club Premier CEO.

Over the past few years, Citi has significantly expanded its ThankYou Program to include a number of leading airlines.

Eligible Citi cardmembers can now transfer ThankYou Points to Club Premier Points by calling 1-800-ThankYou or logging in at www.thankyou.com/transfer.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

About Premier Loyalty & Marketing (PLM)

Premier Loyalty & Marketing was founded in 2010 to operate the Club Premier coalition loyalty program. The shareholders of Premier Loyalty & Marketing are Grupo Aeroméxico and AIMIA, world leader in loyalty. Club Premier is the most recognized coalition loyalty program in Mexico. It has more than 5.2 million Members and more than 100 companies affiliated with the program, which allows Members to have more establishments to accumulate Premier Points. Members can use their Premier Points to purchase trips to more than 1,200 destinations in 178 countries, stays in more than 400,000 hotels, unique experiences, auctions and more than 100,000 items ranging from electronic devices to jewelry.

Learn more at www.clubpremier.com