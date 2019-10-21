Petra Systems Selects CommScope For Its Smart Streetlight Network Solution, Empowering Communities to Lower Energy Costs and Offer Carrier-Grade Wi-Fi Services

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope (which recently acquired ARRIS) today announced Petra Systems, a leading global technology provider delivering remotely managed networks for Smart City infrastructure, has selected the CommScope Managed Public Networks with Ruckus Wireless (also part of CommScope) Wi-Fi systems for its Petra Smart Streetlight Network Solution. The Petra portfolio for smart cities provides municipalities, utilities and transportation authorities with robust streetlight-based IoT networking they can use to manage high-efficiency adaptive street lighting, add solar power generation, and offer Wi-Fi® internet access.

With these and other smart city services the Petra Smart Streetlight Network Solution enables, cities can lower their lighting costs, enhance public safety, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and provide carrier-grade Wi-Fi services.

Petra Systems’ selection of CommScope’s Managed Public Networks demonstrates CommScope’s increasing traction in the growing market for smart city services. Smart city initiatives are on the rise, having reached $80 billion in 2016 and expecting to grow to $135 billion by 2021, according to IDC.

CommScope’s Managed Public Networks provide Petra Systems with all the hardware, services and network management they need for their Petra Smart Streetlight Network Solution’s IoT backbone, mobile data offload and Wi-Fi connectivity. Featuring full data center hosting, network analytics and Network Operations Center (NOC) support, CommScope Managed Public Networks delivers throughput and uptime guarantees, seamless authentication and billing synchronization for Petra Systems.

“Reducing energy costs is just one of the benefits of the Petra Smart Streetlight Network Solution,” said Steve Rhoades, CEO at Petra Systems. “With CommScope Managed Public Network, we are able to transform streetlights into comprehensive city-wide networks that support new internet connectivity, renewable energy generation and other services that reduce cities’ expenses, increase their revenues, and improve their citizens’ quality of life.”

The CommScope solution also includes wireless access points (AP) by Ruckus, wireless access gateways deployed in carrier-grade data centers, and virtual private network infrastructure for secure connections.

By incorporating CommScope Managed Public Networks’ fast, reliable, secure connectivity, unlimited scaling across municipality areas of interest, and detailed performance analytics, the Petra Smart Streetlight Network Solution supports cities to increase their efficiency all around. This includes helping cities reduce municipal lighting operating costs, increase renewable energy generation and create new profitable, carrier-grade communication opportunities for data services, mobile data offload and Wi-Fi connectivity.

“New smart city services, enabled by robust IoT connectivity, are rapidly changing the way people live and work today,” said Kevin Keefe, senior vice president and segment leader, Network, Cloud and Services, CommScope. “In partnership with businesses like Petra Systems, ARRIS’s Managed Public Networks and other managed network solutions are accelerating the deployment of new smart city services by delivering unmatched infrastructure support, including everything from secure onboarding of IoT devices and APs, to Wi-Fi subscriber authentication for smartphones.”

Petra Systems is a leading global technology provider delivering remotely managed networks for Smart City infrastructure, leveraging core expertise in power electronics, controls, and communications. With over 200,000 installed systems worldwide, Petra Systems combines technology innovation and competitive financing to help mobile carriers, municipalities, utilities, and transportation authorities transform streetlights into valuable assets. For more information, visit www.PetraSystems.com.

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and the recently acquired ARRIS and Ruckus Networks are redefining tomorrow by shaping the future of wired and wireless communications. Our combined global team of employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what’s next and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

