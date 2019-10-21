Idelic Announces Partnership With KeepTruckin

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Idelic, a Pittsburgh-based data and analytics platform for improving safety in the transportation industry, announced its partnership with KeepTruckin, a leader in modern fleet management solutions. Through this partnership, Idelic will now offer KeepTruckin’s platform as the preferred solution for customers to run safer and more efficient fleets. Looking forward, mutual customers will be able to opt in to automatically and securely share their data generated from KeepTruckin’s software and hardware solutions directly within the Idelic Safety Suite for improved real-time visibility into fleet operations and safety.

“Offering fleets the opportunity to incorporate powerful telematics data from KeepTruckin with Idelic’s AI-enhanced predictive analytics will provide them with unparalleled insights into driver behavior,” said Hayden Cardiff, Founder and CEO, Idelic. “Insights from the road have the ability to help fleet managers understand which drivers are most at-risk, and how to suggest corrective action or coaching to dramatically reduce accidents, which is critical for keeping fleets safe and reducing driver churn.”

As a result of the integration being built with KeepTruckin, all fleet driving data and driver alerts will be accessible in one location, giving fleets a 360-degree view of their drivers and behavior. Joining KeepTruckin’s rich telematics data with Idelic’s predictive analytics can help teams make proactive and data-driven decisions related to fleet operations and safety scores before they have an impact on the business’ bottom line.

“We are excited to partner with Idelic and collaborate on ways our industry-leading platform can help fleets gain valuable insights into driver safety and performance,” said John Verdon, Head of Partnerships, KeepTruckin. “Empowering fleets to make smart decisions through data is the next step forward in how technology can fundamentally improve the safety and efficiency of the trucking industry.”

Idelic is the creator of the Idelic Safety Suite. This software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution integrates all fleet systems into a single data management platform, giving fleet managers unparalleled visibility into driver behavior and safety operations. With an industry-leading Driver Watch List that utilizes advanced proprietary Machine Learning (ML) technologies to predict drivers at-risk for accidents, Idelic empowers fleets to prevent accidents, reduce turnover, and lower insurance costs.

KeepTruckin is on a mission to shape the future of freight through modern, innovative solutions and industry-leading 24/7/365 customer support. KeepTruckin provides fleets with full-service fleet management solutions including hardware for asset tracking and safety, software that helps minimize delays and detention time, and partnerships that are designed to deliver excellence at all levels of the freight management chain. KeepTruckin’s extensive partner network helps fleets tackle pervasive problems including vehicle and driver compliance, safety, freight tracking, and keeping trucks full and on the road.

Watch a demo of the Idelic Safety Suite to find out how it can help unlock the potential of your drivers. To get KeepTruckin through Idelic, request a demo here. Visit the KeepTruckin App Marketplace to learn how customized integrations can help improve your fleet's operational efficiency and save money.

About Idelic

Idelic helps transportation fleets save time, money, and lives. The Idelic Safety Suite is the most comprehensive driver management platform in the transportation industry, integrating all fleet data systems into one single data management platform, giving fleets unparalleled visibility into their drivers’ behavior and safety operations. With an industry-leading Driver Watch List that utilizes advanced Machine Learning (ML) technologies, the Idelic Safety Suite helps fleets prevent accidents, reduce turnover, and lower insurance costs. For more information about Idelic and the Idelic Safety Suite, call toll free at (877) 4-IDELIC or visit idelic.com.

About KeepTruckin

KeepTruckin is the leader in IoT fleet management technology. KeepTruckin’s modern hardware and cloud-based software help companies improve the safety and efficiency of their operations. With one platform that spans asset management, video safety, Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance, and dispatch, KeepTruckin provides an integrated fleet management system that scales to meet the needs of our 60,000 customers, from small trucking companies to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Headquartered in San Francisco, KeepTruckin has 1,300 employees and has raised $227 million from Google Ventures, Index Ventures, IVP, Scale Venture Partners, and Greenoaks Capital.

To learn more about KeepTruckin, visit keeptruckin.com.