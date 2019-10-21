MHPS to Provide Two JAC Gas Turbines and Heat Recovery Steam Generators for Suncor Oil Sands Facility

FORT MCMURRAY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) announced today that Suncor Energy placed an order for two M501JAC advanced class gas turbines and two heat recovery steam generators (HRSG) for a future cogeneration facility at the company's Oil Sands Base Plant facility near Fort McMurray, Alberta.

The new technology will replace three aging coke-fired boilers and will provide reliable steam generation required for Suncor’s extraction and upgrading operations for bitumen recovery. The cogeneration units are expected to result in a significant reduction in atmospheric emissions, including greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Along with improving the reliability of existing steam generation needed for production processes, this new technology will produce up to 800 megawatts (MW) of low-carbon, baseload, reliable power to be transmitted to the Alberta electrical grid. Cogeneration is the most energy-efficient form of hydrocarbon-based power generation.

In addition to providing M501JAC gas turbines with unmatched efficiency and industry-leading reliability of 99.5%, MHPS will provide MHPS-TOMONI, their digital power solution technology. This will allow MHPS and Suncor to monitor the equipment to optimize maintenance and operations, ultimately leading to increased reliability.

“We’re very pleased to partner with Suncor on this project,” says Paul Browning, President and CEO of MHPS Americas. “MHPS has taken a leadership position in the de-carbonization of our planet, and will continue to seek opportunities to work with innovative companies like Suncor whose drive towards greater efficiency and reduced emissions is a true change in power.”