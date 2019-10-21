Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Two New Airbus A330-900neo Aircraft with Delta Air Lines

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Air Lease Corporation (“ALC”) (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease agreements with Delta Air Lines for two new Airbus A330-900neo aircraft. The first aircraft is scheduled to deliver to the airline in Fall 2020 and the second aircraft will deliver in early 2021 from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

“ALC is pleased to announce this significant lease placement with Delta Air Lines for two new A330-900neos and add this world-renowned airline to our current customer list,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President of Air Lease Corporation, added, “As Delta and ALC are co-launch customers on the A330-900, we are proud to support Delta’s expanding requirement for these aircraft.”

“We are excited to work with our friends at Delta as the airline invests in additional A330-900neo aircraft to continue to deliver an excellent premium experience to customers as a leading global airline,” said David Beker, Vice President and Head of Aircraft Sales & Trading of Air Lease Corporation.

“These two incremental aircraft represent an opportunistic play to fulfill our near-term widebody aircraft needs for our customers and employees as older generation aircraft are retired and to support measured growth in 2021,” said Greg May, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Fleet and Technical Procurement. “We’re also pleased that the engines on these aircraft will be maintained by Delta TechOps professionals through our partnership with Rolls-Royce.”

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is the U.S. global airline leader in products, services, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its 80,000 people around the world, Delta continues to invest billions in its people, delivering a world-class travel experience and generating industry-leading shareholder returns. With its constant drive to invest, innovate and expand, Delta today is the world’s No. 1 airline by total revenues.

Delta serves nearly 200 million people every year, taking customers across its industry-leading global network to more than 300 destinations in over 50 countries.