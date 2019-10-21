Edison Nation and Über Mom Launch Partnership to Sell Innovative Kids’ Items

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT), a multifaceted ecosystem which fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products, today reported that they will partner with Über Mom to scale the brand’s children’s essentials and keepsakes product line.

Über Mom (ubermom.com) is a lifestyle brand committed to creating beautifully designed products that will enhance and enrich everyday life. Their current product line includes decorative and stylish boxes for both wipes and tissues, colorful graphic nap mats, and the innovative “Grow and Glow Candle,” a keepsake birthday candle. This candle designed to be burned on each of a child’s first eighteen birthdays, comes with a customizable storybook that encourages families to celebrate individual milestones. In addition to this gift set, Über Mom also offers a non-breakable “Grow & Glow Pedestal" that plays Happy Birthday and glows.

Über Mom first connected with Edison Nation through their entrepreneurship division. The brand’s items will be cobranded with Edison Nation’s popular children’s brand, Cloud b. This partnership will launch the existing product line via new sales channels, including cloudb.com, this fall 2019. Über Mom’s products are currently sold through Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon and enjoyed by young mothers such as Kim Kardashian, Olivia Wilde, and Chelsea Clinton.

Amy Goff and Lisa Anne Kleine created Über Mom from a shared mission to make durable and attractive everyday items and keepsakes for children. Goff commented, “We have such a passion for these products—we’ve worked so hard for seven years and are thrilled that we can put them into bigger hands.” Encouraging other inventors to believe in their ideas, Kleine said, “It takes courage, but it’s so rewarding.” Kleine continued, “The opportunity to achieve wider distribution through the EN partnership was “a dream come true.”

Edison Nation, Inc. CEO Chris Ferguson looks forward to the partnership as well. “Über Mom’s unique approach will be a refreshing addition to our offerings in the children’s sector. This is exactly the kind of connection for which our entrepreneurship division was designed.”

About Edison Nation, Inc.

Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT), is a multifaceted ecosystem which fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products. Edison offers innovation sourcing, product design, sales, manufacturing, and fulfillment services. Edison Nation’s model is to source innovative ideas to launch internally or license to brand partners. Edison Nation hopes to leverage its television property, “Everyday Edisons” to become the recognized leader in the innovator community.

For more information, please visit www.edisonnation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the Company's products, any difficulty in marketing the Company's products in global markets, competition in the market for consumer products, any inability to raise capital to fund operations and service the Company's debt. Additional information that could lead to material changes in the Company's performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.