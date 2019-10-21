SmartThings and Signify Expand Strategic Partnership With Cloud-to-Cloud Integration

SUWON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartThings, the leader in smart home automation, today announces the next step in its long-term, strategic partnership with Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) smart lighting brand Philips Hue, launching a new integration that allows users without a hub to seamlessly control their Philips Hue lighting experience with the SmartThings app, alongside other smart devices, through the SmartThings Schema cloud-to-cloud protocol, available now in more than 10 million homes in over 100 countries around the globe.

Together, lighting market leader Philips Hue and SmartThings will ease the barrier to entry for IoT adoption in the home, first with frictionless installation and control; and second with interoperability, lending more utility and functionality of consumers’ favorite devices, that they are already using every day via the SmartThings app. Once connected, users can add, connect, and control a wide range of Philips Hue lights, bulbs, and other smart home devices to the SmartThings App – accessible through mobile and Samsung TVs – and manage them all from one place, making it easy to automate when and how you use your Philips Hue lights.

“ Philips Hue and SmartThings have a history of successful innovation, and this marks the next stage of continued collaboration and partnership,” said Ralf Elias, the Vice President of IoT & Global Business Development at SmartThings. “ This integration will make connecting Hue devices with the SmartThings platform simpler and more enjoyable for our joint users, and is an ideal example of the benefits and frictionless on-boarding possible through SmartThings’ Schema.”

“ We are thrilled to be partnering with SmartThings and believe this is an essential step in providing the best smart lighting experience for our users. Being the best connected and most comprehensive smart lighting system in the world, this SmartThings integration is a logical addition to our Philips Hue ecosystem and we can’t wait for our users to try and enjoy,” said Duncan McCue, Head of Partnerships at Philips Hue.

About SmartThings:

SmartThings is the easiest way to turn a home into a smart home, making it simple to connect and control your devices from anywhere. As the industry leader for consumer IoT technology, SmartThings’ open platform brings together devices, developers, and services to offer one of the largest ecosystems of integrated devices – connecting over 10 million homes with more than 45 million active users, and support for more than 5,000 devices for limitless possibilities. Founded in 2012, SmartThings is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. For more information, visit www.smartthings.com. There’s potential in your everyday things.

About Philips Hue:

Philips Hue is the world’s leading connected lighting system for the home. It comprises bulbs, strips, spots, lamps and controls. The system is transforming how light is used in and around the home to stimulate people’s senses, light their moments and help provide peace of mind when away from home. Through a vibrant developer program there are more than 750 third-party apps for Philips Hue.

For more information, please visit www.meethue.com.

About Signify:

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2018 sales of EUR 6.4 billion, we have approximately 29,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for three years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.