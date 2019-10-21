Healthcare Highways Hits the Accelerator in Houston With Memorial Hermann and HCA Houston Healthcare

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare Highways, a Texas-based healthcare organization offering health plans built on high-performance networks, today announced its expansion into the greater Houston market. Established in 2010, the company’s model delivers quality care, cost savings and sustainable value to medium and large businesses that results in an overall savings up to 22 percent compared to national health plans.

Challenging healthcare to do better

Healthcare Highways currently operates in North, East and Central Texas, as well as Louisiana and Oklahoma with clients including Louisiana State University and Hobby Lobby, respectively. In Houston, the company has selected Memorial Hermann Health System (Memorial Hermann) and HCA Houston Healthcare to provide care to Healthcare Highways members as part of Healthcare Highways’ high-performance network. Memorial Hermann and HCA Houston Healthcare were selected based on their demonstrated history of delivering positive clinical outcomes and appropriate care aimed at reducing the overall cost to patients.

“We built a health plan for Houston with Houston employers in mind, so employers in Houston are unbound by the broad network contract limitations inherent in traditional networks,” said Michael G. Wilson, CEO of Healthcare Highways. “Bringing a new health plan like Healthcare Highways to Houston will create competition among the health plans which will lower employers’ costs. We’re looking forward to assisting Houston employers by taking the healthcare industry off cruise control and disrupting the Houston marketplace by utilizing our forward-thinking approach.”

Healthcare Highways’ “Triple Crown” philosophy is focused on three main goals for patients, employers, and providers: achieve demonstrable sustainable savings in the total cost of care; transparently share timely data to positively impact health outcomes; and ensure members have a primary care physician (PCP) and a team that coordinates care using predictive modeling. The care coordination model incorporates risk stratification and clinical pathways for patients who are most in need. Additionally, the company’s value-based Primary Care Provider-to-Patient clinical model centralizes and supports the relationship between the primary care physician and patient to advance care coordination, promote population health management and transform high value care.

An intentional partnership with two leading Houston medical institutions

To deliver quality care, Healthcare Highways has enlisted a powerful and unique network of partners including Memorial Hermann and HCA Houston Healthcare based on their demonstrated history of delivering positive clinical outcomes, and appropriate care to reduce the overall cost for patients.

As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in southeast Texas best known for its safe, high-quality care, Memorial Hermann has 17 hospitals and hundreds of care delivery sites, including cancer centers, heart and vascular institutes and sports medicine and rehabilitation centers located across Greater Houston, in addition to a comprehensive network of outpatient and rehabilitation centers, including the nationally renowned rehabilitation center, TIRR Memorial Hermann. HCA Houston Healthcare has a comprehensive network that includes 14 hospitals, nine outpatient surgery centers, 10 freestanding emergency centers and a dozen freestanding diagnostic imaging facilities in the greater Houston area.

“As part of our efforts to expand access to health care to individuals across Greater Houston, we are pleased to have been selected as part of Healthcare Highways’ high-performance network,” said Brian Dean, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Memorial Hermann. “This announcement reflects our overarching commitment to deliver cost-effective care to our community while achieving exceptional outcomes for the people who entrust us with their care.”

“We look forward to a longstanding partnership with Healthcare Highways and providing only the best in care to Houstonians,” said Troy Villarreal, President, HCA Houston Healthcare. “Our comprehensive network complements their strategy and we look forward to continuing to serve our patients and our communities.”

About Healthcare Highways

Founded in 2010, Healthcare Highways is a healthcare organization creating the next generation of health plans, provider networks and healthcare. The company is led by an experienced executive team from across the health plan and consulting industries. Healthcare Highways brings candor, collaboration, ingenuity, drive and over 340 years of combined healthcare experience to its client relationships. The company prides itself on providing flexible, affordable and results-oriented solutions for employers, members and providers. Learn more about Healthcare Highways at www.healthcarehighways.com.