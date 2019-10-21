World Wide Technology and MobiledgeX Expand Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Edge Computing Deployments and Power 5G Profitability

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Wide Technology (WWT), a market-leading, $11 billion technology solution provider, and Deutsche Telekom-founded MobiledgeX, a leading mobile edge computing (MEC) platform provider, today announced a partnership to accelerate the commercialization of scalable MEC deployments. As a result of this partnership, service providers will be able to quickly create new 5G revenue streams by delivering industry vertical applications to their customers via their MEC platform.

“Service providers across the globe are under intense pressure to deploy 5G infrastructure while ensuring they can monetize their 5G investment,” said Joe Wojtal, WWT CTO for Global Service Providers. “WWT’s partnership with MobiledgeX will allow service providers to commercialize scalable MEC deployments via validated blueprints available from WWT’s global integration centers.”

Demand for MEC is expected to grow for a wide range of industry vertical applications, as the increased bandwidth and decreased latency of 5G enables more data to be processed at the edge of the service provider network. MEC will play an important role in the advancement of numerous technologies that require fast transmission of data at the network’s edge, ranging from industrial automation and retail solutions to augmented reality services and autonomous vehicles.

With the new partnership, 5G-based services will be delivered by applications running on MEC platforms and consumed by hardware and software deployed on customer-premises equipment (CPE) as well as in-network MEC sites. Successfully deploying these integrated solutions – applications on MEC platforms plus CPE and in-network sites – requires the ability to quickly validate multi-OEM solutions and to deploy them at scale.

The blueprints for these integrated solutions will be validated in WWT’s state-of-the-art Advanced Technology Center (ATC), a unique multi-vendor testing and validation environment, and take advantage of WWT’s deep integration and deployment expertise through its global integration centers. The ATC is a key enabler to commercial innovation and can help operators make critical technology decisions faster than ever — from designing and conceptualizing solutions to validating new industry architectures and deploying fully functional infrastructure to deliver services.

“Innovation is vital for service providers to play a key role in the 5G economy, especially as they’re under pressure to move quickly while limiting costs,” said Jason Hoffman, CEO of MobiledgeX. “5G deployments require scale and low latency to provide cost savings and fast speeds, and MEC serves as a key piece in delivering that. WWT’s ATC and global integration centers help bring it all to life.”

In collaboration with Dell EMC and VMware, MobiledgeX and WWT have released their first MEC infrastructure blueprint available at www.wwt.com. This blueprint includes Dell 14G servers with Cascade Lake 2 processors and Optane persistent memory and VMware Integrated Openstack. Additional blueprints will be available as they’re validated in the ATC.

“The next generation of applications and services will require low latency and a flexible and programmable delivery platform placed at the network edge," said Gabriele Di Piazza, Vice President, Solutions, Telco & Edge Business Unit, VMware. "VMware Integrated OpenStack enables rapid applications and network functions provisioning, deployment and mobility backed by a robust platform from the core to the edge. We’re pleased to play an important role in the first MobiledgeX/WWT infrastructure blueprint, adding it to VMware Telco and Edge Cloud solutions catalog.”

“Edge computing transforms how people and machines interact with digital services and we aim to be the essential infrastructure provider,” said Kevin Shatzkamer, Vice President and General Manager, Dell EMC Service Provider Strategy Solutions. “Edge computing environments have unique performance requirements requiring detailed system design to ultimately deliver the promised benefits of 5G. Dell EMC portfolio of products has been engineered for edge computing environments and we’re pleased to play an important role in the first MobiledgeX/WWT infrastructure blueprint.”

MobiledgeX will provide their cloud-native MEC platform as a service (PaaS) software, which determines where customers need edge services and securely delivers them on-demand. WWT, MobiledgeX’s sole distributor, will deliver the fully integrated MEC infrastructure, on which MobiledgeX’s software will run and the validated CPE and in-network system resources required by enterprise customers to consume MEC services. Both the MEC infrastructure and CPE will be available from WWT’s three global integration centers in St. Louis, Amsterdam, and Singapore.

