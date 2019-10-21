Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.5 Million Contract to Support the City of Baltimore

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--October 21, 2019 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal 2020, its Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, has been awarded a contract with a ceiling of $2.5 million to provide critical Information Technology (“IT”) staffing and support to multiple agencies within the City of Baltimore, including, but not limited to, the Baltimore City of Information Technology (“BCIT”), the Baltimore City Police Department and the Baltimore Department of Public Works.

“We are pleased to continue to provide the City of Baltimore with key website and database development, implementation of network security and support of the City of Baltimore’s local and wide area networks,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Mission-Critical Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR and other advanced secure wireless solutions.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL