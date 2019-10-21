Med Center Health formalizes partnership with Omnicell to drive efficiency with automated medication management.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, today announced that Med Center Health has signed a sole source agreement to partner with Omnicell to streamline and secure its medication management process. The health system will upgrade to Omnicell® XT Automated Dispensing Cabinets to help improve security and nurse-pharmacy workflows.

“We are excited to implement Omnicell’s latest technology in our healthcare system. The improved workflows relieve our nurses and pharmacists of manual and administrative tasks, allowing them to spend more time on patient care,” said Fred Genter, vice president of supply chain management, Med Center Health. “The advanced hardware and smart software features of Omnicell’s automation will provide high security and accountability without compromising workflows.”

“Security, and specifically cybersecurity, is of growing concern to our customers,” said Scott Seidelmann, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Omnicell. “Omnicell has a record of meeting the highest cybersecurity requirements from our customers. We are pleased to partner with Med Center Health as they look to provide more secure, automated processes in their medication management strategy.”

Automation, data intelligence and security, and expert services are part of Omnicell’s vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy – a digitized, zero error, fully automated medication management infrastructure that empowers pharmacist, nurses, clinicians, and pharmacy staff to focus on patient and clinician satisfaction, leading to improved patient care, fewer errors, enhanced safety, and new opportunities for growth.

About Med Center Health

Med Center Health is a not-for-profit health system with a mission to care for people and improve the quality of life in the communities we serve. Our integrated healthcare system includes hospitals in Bowling Green, Albany, Caverna (Horse Cave), Franklin and Scottsville, as well as Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital, a long-term, acute care hospital. Combined, the hospitals comprise 454 acute care beds and 110 extended care beds, 400+ physicians in more than 50 specialties. Med Center Health has more than 3,700 employees and 130 employed providers, and is a two-time recipient of the Gallup Great Workplace award. In FY 2019, Med Center Health provided nearly $117 million in community benefit. As a resource deeply rooted in the communities we serve, Med Center Health offers more access to top-quality healthcare than any other provider in Southcentral Kentucky. A wide footprint, combined with our commitment to proactively invest in the resources our communities need, helps people heal closer to home. Learn more at MedCenterHealth.org.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Through its industry-leading medication management platform that spans the continuum of care, Omnicell is developing a vision for a fully automated infrastructure, powered by a cloud data platform that supports improved patient care, fewer errors, enhanced safety, and new opportunities for growth.

Omnicell's vision for the Autonomous Pharmacy integrates a comprehensive set of solutions across three key areas: Automation solutions designed to digitize and streamline workflows; Intelligence that provides actionable insights to better understand medication usage and improve pharmacy supply chain management; and Work - expert services that serve as an extension of pharmacy operations to support improved efficiency, regulatory compliance, and patient outcomes.

Over 5,500 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence solutions designed to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

To learn more about Omnicell and its Autonomous Pharmacy vision, please visit omnicell.com.

