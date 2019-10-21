ZeroNorth and Raytheon Collaborate to Enhance Cybersecurity for Software and Infrastructure

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZeroNorth, the industry’s first provider of risk-based vulnerability orchestration across applications and infrastructure, today announced an agreement with Raytheon Company’s Intelligence, Information and Services business to support initiatives that will enhance cybersecurity for critical software and infrastructure systems. Through this collaboration, Raytheon will offer and support ZeroNorth solutions to customers worldwide, enabling them to strengthen proactive security and risk management.

“In a world where everything is increasingly connected, it is essential to ensure that critical software systems are protected against complex cyber threats,” said John DeSimone, vice president of cybersecurity and special missions at Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. “Raytheon protects every side of cyber for government agencies, businesses and nations. Working with ZeroNorth solutions supports our ability to secure software throughout the entire development lifecycle.”

As digital transformation becomes a priority for organizations across sectors and industries, it forces the speed of software development to accelerate. However, speed in software development is often achieved at the expense of security.

The ZeroNorth platform enables organizations to embrace digital transformation initiatives such as DevOps, the cloud and microservices, without sacrificing security. It integrates seamlessly into development environments and provides continuous visibility into vulnerabilities and risk at all stages of the software lifecycle to improve security and compliance across applications and infrastructure. By extending beyond automation to orchestrate the many different scanning tools organizations rely on, the ZeroNorth platform also reduces the time and money required to implement a comprehensive vulnerability management program and proactively manage risk.

“Raytheon has been protecting the physical and digital worlds for decades and has deep institutional knowledge of what it takes to secure critical assets in both the largest organizations and countries around the world,” said John Worrall, chief executive officer at ZeroNorth. “Raytheon understands how critical it is to ensure that vulnerabilities are discovered at every stage of the application development process. This agreement reinforces the need for ZeroNorth’s capabilities and we’re honored to help Raytheon and its global customer base enhance their security posture through proactive risk management.”

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

About ZeroNorth

ZeroNorth is the first company to deliver risk-based vulnerability orchestration across applications and infrastructure. By orchestrating scanning tools across the entire software lifecycle, ZeroNorth provides a comprehensive and continuous view of risk, and reduces costs associated with managing disparate technologies. ZeroNorth empowers customers to rapidly scale application and infrastructure security, while integrating seamlessly into developer environments to simplify and verify remediation. For more information, follow ZeroNorth on Twitter (@ZeroNorthSec) or LinkedIn, or visit https://www.zeronorth.io/.

