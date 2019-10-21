Andrew Nikou Foundation Partners With and Invests in MobLab Inc. to Scale Personalized Learning Platform

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MobLab Inc. (“MobLab”), a provider of interactive economics and behavioral games that help students learn and personalize their education decisions, announced today that the Andrew Nikou Foundation (“ANF”) of entrepreneur Andrew Nikou is partnering with and investing in MobLab. The new partnership and investment will expand MobLab’s platform to provide more students with access to an educational experience that works for their learning style and needs. This investment mirrors the impact and mission of ANF that values humanity and scalability.

“I'm inspired by scalable ideas that help people maximize their full potential, which is why I'm investing in MobLab,” shared Andrew Nikou, ANF Founder. “With MobLab technology available to more people, we can envision helping a broad range of people, such as students in underserved communities who can get experience in what it’s like to run a small business, or bringing to life economic concepts for young people who dream of serving their communities with that knowledge.”

“We really look forward to working with Andrew and his team in using education as a powerful way to bridge academic gaps—and eventually—inequality gaps,” said Walter Yuan, Founder and CEO of MobLab. “With the support of the Andrew Nikou Foundation, the team is now equipped to expand our portfolio of interactive behavioral and economic games as a direct-to-consumer product to improve economic understanding and financial literacy for young children worldwide.”

About MobLab

MobLab Inc. is an EdTech startup focused on using interactive behavioral games to help students learn economics, business management, and the social sciences in general, both in and out of classrooms. Its founders and core members are from Caltech and Stanford, which are known for their pioneering work in experimental and behavioral economics. The MobLab app currently includes 70+ game templates covering many popular social and economic interactions and its platform has been used by thousands of schools around the world. Recently, by combining its behavioral data with the team's domain expertise in behavioral science, cognitive psychology, game theory, machine learning, and game development, the team has been developing predictive analytics to help students personalize their education decisions. For more information, please visit our site at www.moblab.com.

About the Andrew Nikou Foundation

Committed to community and philanthropy, the Andrew Nikou Foundation is a resource for big ideas to improve the lives of people who are disconnected, oppressed, and left-behind. Through strategic investments and partnerships, the Foundation works side by-side with people who are driving solutions to make a difference. The Foundation’s goal is to empower young people to fulfill their untapped potential even when systems are working against them. For more information, please visit www.nikoufoundation.org

About Andrew Nikou

Andrew Nikou is a seasoned entrepreneur who believes in the importance of philanthropy to tackle some of our world’s biggest problems. Andrew is the Founder and CEO of OpenGate Capital, a global private equity firm established in 2005, based in Los Angeles, California and Paris, France. The firm focuses on acquiring business divisions from larger, multinational corporations around the world which require human capital and operational transformations in order to reach their full potential. Andrew guides OpenGate Capital with a disciplined investment strategy focused on acquiring underperforming or non-core businesses that are most often divisions of Fortune 1000 companies, infusing them with the human and financial capital needed to rejuvenate the business, and improve their overall performance and value.