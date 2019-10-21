Tangible Hydra-PEG Now Available on Virtually Every Gas Permeable Contact Lens From Virtually Every Lens Laboratory

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tangible® Science, LLC, an innovator creating a dramatically better contact lens experience for patients and eye care practices, today announced that gas permeable (GP) contact lens materials from Acuity Polymers, Bausch + Lomb, Contamac®, Paragon and SynergEyes® are now available for coating with Tangible® Hydra-PEG®. This expanded list of approved GP lens materials compatible with Tangible Hydra- PEG means that virtually every GP contact lens material from almost every GP lens laboratory can now be ordered with the surface coating that can enhance wettability, lubricity, comfort, fogging and deposit resistance for GP contact lenses.

Popular GP lens materials that can now be coated with Tangible Hydra-PEG include:

Acuity Polymers - Acuity 200 (available in non-U.S. markets)

Bausch + Lomb - Boston XO®, Boston XO2®, Boston ES® Boston EO® gas permeable lens materials

Contamac - Optimum Classic®, Optimum Comfort®, Optimum Extra®, Optimum Extreme®, Optimum Infinite™ and HEXA 100 gas permeable lens materials

Paragon - FlouroPerm® and Paragon HDS® gas permeable lens materials

SynergEyes - Duette® and UltraHealth® hybrid materials and Contamac Optimum Extreme materials

U.S. laboratories that offer Tangible Hydra-PEG coating on finished custom lenses include: ABB Optical Group, AccuLens, Advanced Vision Technologies (AVT), Alden Optical, ART Optical, Blanchard Contact Lenses, BostonSight®, Essilor Contact Lens Specialists, GP Specialists, Metro Optics, SynergEyes, TruForm Optics, Valley Contax, Visionary Optics, Visionary, and X-CEL Specialty Contacts.

International laboratories include: Corneal Lens Corporation, Falco, Galifa, Hetych Kontaktlinsen, LCS, Mediphacos, Medlac Iovino, Multi-Lens, NKL, Northern Lenses, and No.7.

“Eye care professionals are careful in their selection of lens materials and designs to best benefit their patients; now, they can select a surface coating for virtually any GP lens that will optimize the lens wearing experience,” said Tangible Science CEO Vic McCray. “Increasingly, we hear from eye care practitioners that they are asking their labs to default to Tangible Hydra-PEG coating for all their GP lenses. We are gratified that the coating is being used as a preventative measure, to head off patient discomfort, dry eye symptoms, fogging and other issues before they even begin.”

A clinical study presented at the Global Specialty Lens Symposium earlier this year showed that dry eye sufferers wearing scleral lenses coated with Tangible Hydra-PEG experienced statistically significant improvements in contact lens comfort (CLDEQ-8), dry eye symptoms (OSDI), dry eye signs (tear film break-up time, ocular surface staining, lid wiper epitheliopathy) and conjunctival papillae when compared to their habitual lenses. Additionally, patients reported improvements in comfortable lens wearing time and frequency of foggy vision with coated lenses.

Tangible Hydra-PEG is the only commercially available surface coating for GP lenses. The company recently launched a new multipurpose solution for cleaning and disinfecting any GP contact lens – Tangible® Clean – that helps to protect coated lenses from wear. The new solution is easily rinsed off lenses, reducing the potential for problems associated with solutions that cling to lenses and expose the eye to preservatives. Tangible Clean is available for purchase online directly by patients and is also available through a wholesale program for eye care practitioners.

ABOUT TANGIBLE SCIENCE

Tangible Science strives to dramatically improve the contact lens experience. By developing a family of groundbreaking products for custom contact lenses, as well as a line of hydrogel and silicone hydrogel disposable lenses, the company intends to make the lens wearing experience better for patients and the lens fitting experience easier for eye care providers.