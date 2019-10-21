Radisys’ Software Selected by Qualcomm Technologies to Help 5G NR Infrastructure Customers Accelerate their Time to Production

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced that it has entered an agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to be a key independent software vendor for optimizing L2-L3 5G NR software on the Qualcomm FSM 5G Platform (FSM100xx). By working together with the goal to deliver a complete, pre-integrated, pre-tested, and pre-validated 5G platform for both mmWave and sub-6 GHz bands, Radisys and Qualcomm Technologies are helping service providers to accelerate their 5G deployments for various vertical industries and time-to-revenue.

The 5G platform from Qualcomm Technologies with Radisys’ 5G software is well suited to fuel growth of 5G NR small cells, supporting communications service providers to add 5G coverage and capacity and support new use cases for high-throughput applications, including immersive augmented and virtual reality and enhanced mobile broadband.

By accelerating the development of 5G NR small cells, Qualcomm Technologies and Radisys are supporting new use cases for enterprises to deploy their own private 5G networks as diverse as mining, oil rigs or campus-wide locations, for stadium owners to add 5G coverage and capacity for tens of thousands of subscribers, and for service providers to enhance indoor coverage and support deep coverage in highly urban environments.

The optimized solution will leverage Radisys’ 5G NR mmWave Non-standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) mode on the Qualcomm FSM100xx mmWave SoC. It supports both FDD and TDD deployments, with the initial offering targeting the mmWave spectrum (high-band FR2) to enable applications that require extremely high bandwidth.

Radisys is a leader in developing the 5G ecosystem with active roles in the Small Cell Forum (SCF), the O-RAN Alliance, and the Telecom Infra Project. In the SCF, Radisys drove the development of the 5G FAPI specification for 5G PHY APIs, defining common open interfaces for an open small cell architecture, and the first for 5G. Open APIs for chips, networks, and applications will be critical for driving 5G connectivity across a wide variety of devices from a multi-vendor ecosystem.

“Qualcomm Technologies is very happy to be building on a longstanding and fruitful relationship with Radisys on LTE/LTE-Advanced to support critical infrastructure for the 5G era, supporting a multitude of spectrum types and use cases,” said Rahul Patel, senior vice president and general manager, Connectivity and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “This engagement is an important milestone for the industry, and we expect it to result in critical 5G NR small cell infrastructure, benefiting 5G subscribers around the globe.”

“We have been working closely with Qualcomm Technologies for many years and we are very pleased to continue this commitment to partnership in the 5G era that will enable connectivity like we’ve never seen before,” said Neeraj Patel, senior vice president and general manager, Software and Services, Radisys. “Working together, we are helping to ensure that our customers have an integrated and validated 5G NR platform that will enable them to accelerate their own product development for a variety of use cases and vertical markets. Our solution will equate to faster innovation, faster time to market, and faster time to revenue.”

