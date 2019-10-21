TVSquared and Ampersand Partner for Always-On TV Attribution for Local and National Advertisers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TVSquared, a global leader in TV attribution, has partnered with Ampersand, the audience-based multi-screen TV advertising sales and technology company, to integrate always-on attribution reporting into Ampersand’s platform. Through TVSquared’s technology, exposure metrics can now be linked to observed consumer actions, bringing transparency and accountability to TV investments, and empowering Ampersand advertisers with campaign performance insights in addition to standard reach and frequency reporting.

Exposure metrics are one piece of the puzzle, but they don’t tell the full story. By partnering with TVSquared, Ampersand is changing the conversation by providing advertisers with insights into the business outcomes from their TV investments. Leveraging those insights, TV schedules can be optimized across Ampersand’s massive reach of MVPDs and all cable inventory, spanning 85 million U.S. households.

Through Ampersand’s platform, advertisers can now track the influence of TV campaigns on lower-funnel activities, including website traffic and sales. Granular TV insights across different days, dayparts, networks and creatives are tracked in real-time by TVSquared, and leveraged to inform where changes can be made to achieve KPIs and improve performance across all TV investments.

“TV is evolving and performance measurement is playing a transformational role in the next evolutionary stage for both local and national cable,” said Bob Ivins, Chief Data Officer, Ampersand. “TVSquared’s partnership supports our vision of bringing together different parts of the TV ecosystem to change the world of TV advertising from ratings to performance. Insights and outcomes for TV advertising are setting a new standard, and TVSquared’s platform allows us to meet the next level of advertiser expectations.”

“Proof of performance is becoming increasingly important for the sell-side as it identifies ways to support the continued growth of TV investments,” said Jo Kinsella, EVP and CRO, TVSquared. “Ampersand is playing a leading role in unifying TV – from transparency and measurement to scale and precision across its audiences. Its position in the market unlocks performance at scale, which will make a huge impact on shifting TV to become more measurable, accountable and outcomes-driven.”

About Ampersand

Ampersand is an audience-based multi-screen TV advertising sales and technology company owned in partnership by Charter, Comcast and Cox. Our mission is to help advertisers reach their audiences in premium content environments across today’s multiscreen consumer experience. In total, we reach 85M US households in premium TV content across 150 networks, in all dayparts, in all 210 DMAs, and with unique viewership insights derived from nearly 40M households. We leverage these insights to simplify the ability for an advertiser to plan, target, and measure their traditional and digital television buys. Learn more at www.ampersand.tv.

About TVSquared

TVSquared is the global leader in TV attribution, bringing scale, speed, control and accuracy to advertisers in more than 70 countries. Powered by viewership and response data from millions of households and billions of ad impressions, the ADvantage analytics platform empowers brands, agencies, networks and publishers to quantify TV’s impact, measure outcomes and optimize performance across TV content everywhere. Learn more at www.tvsquared.com.