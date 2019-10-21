Tetra Tech Awarded $30 Million Mongolia Water Supply Program Management Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) announced today that the government of Mongolia, through a Compact formed under the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), awarded Tetra Tech a $30 million, seven year, single-award contract. Tetra Tech will provide program management services for a comprehensive water supply project in Mongolia to increase bulk water supply and meet future demand in Mongolia’s capital city, Ulaanbaatar.

MCC is assisting the government of Mongolia in addressing Ulaanbaatar’s water supply constraints with a project that includes installing new groundwater wells, an advanced water purification plant and a new wastewater recycling plant. As the Program Management Consultant, Tetra Tech will oversee and review detailed designs and environmental and social impact assessments, and provide planning, financial oversight, and program management services.

Under a previous MCC contract, Tetra Tech provided technical support services to the government of Mongolia to support innovative wastewater recycling and groundwater conservation projects. Tetra Tech evaluated the use of recycled wastewater at large combined heat and power plants (CHPs) in Ulaanbaatar and prepared impact assessments and feasibility studies. Tetra Tech also developed the process and design of a tertiary treatment wastewater recycling plant and connecting infrastructure to use recycled water at the CHPs.

“Tetra Tech is pleased to continue supporting MCC and the government of Mongolia in securing a safe and clean water supply for the people of Ulaanbaatar and supporting economic growth in Mongolia,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to using our expertise as a premier, high-end consulting, engineering, data analytics, and program management firm to support MCC’s innovative, evidenced-based work promoting stability and reducing poverty.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com, follow us on Twitter (@TetraTech), or like us on Facebook.

