Pliant and GCDO Team Up to Provide a Complete IT Automation Delivery Solution

Pliant, a leading robotic process automation (RPA) software provider for API-driven enterprise and service provider infrastructures, today announced it has established a reseller and system integration partnership agreement with Gulf Coast DevOps (GCDO). GCDO's agile Service Creation Methodology enhances Pliant with a layer of orchestration, service delivery and service assurance capabilities.

The goal of the partnership is to enable IT organizations to take advantage of large-scale automation and service delivery tools. This drives down the “time to market" aspect of delivering services and products to the enterprise.

“Digital transformation is driving a profound change in business and technology that has led to a persistent gap in the skills required to deploy the technologies,” said Vess Bakalov, Founder & CEO at Pliant. “DevOps and ITOps teams are not able to locate and retain senior-level IT professionals who possess the skills needed to manage disparate tools across hybrid infrastructures and applications. Our partnership with GCDO and its world-class professional services organization will help close this gap.”

“With Pliant’s industry-leading workflow automation technology, GCDO is able to deliver a unique capability that allows for a higher level of IT management and security,” said Scott Kimmelman, Founder & CEO at GCDO. “Through the use of GCDO methodology and Pliant’s workflow automation and process automation platforms, DevOps and ITOps professionals will be able to spend more time on higher-value projects that better serve their organizations.”

Pliant’s workflow automation platform has the power to visually abstract code from the integration process and allow users to quickly build and deploy complex workflows across the business in real-time. GCDO’s Service Creation Methodology leverages best-in-class technologies to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The collaborative, automated methodology is designed to drive instant value from existing technology investments to optimize cost, reduce risk and improve service delivery without business disruption.

About Gulf Coast DevOps

Gulf Coast DevOps represents the passionate pursuit of its founders to apply the collective experience of the past 20 years to assist today’s innovators, service providers and consumers in speeding adoption of technology to meet their commercial objectives and improve the human experience. We have completed dozens of successful projects for the world’s largest global consultancies and networking providers. We have experience innovating management and automation solutions that drive revenue creation and reduce operating costs. You are invited to follow GCDO on the Web at GCDO.io, and on LinkedIn and Twitter (@gulfcoastdevops).

About Pliant

Pliant believes moving at the speed of digital business requires a fundamental change in the way corporations must deploy and manage technology. Speed and complexity of operations demand a solution that not only provides initial automation of provisioning and reduction of human error, but it must also ensure compliance, and in some cases provide automated real-time mitigation.

Pliant’s workflow automation has the power to provide these capabilities in a platform that visually abstracts code from the process allowing users to quickly create very complex workflows across multiple domains or silos within the business. Pliant’s automation capabilities allow businesses to better utilize their human assets while ensuring resilient and compliant environments that move with the speed of their digital business.

For more information, please find us on the web at pliant.io, on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/pliant-io/ and on Twitter @Pliant_io.