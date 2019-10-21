ON Semiconductor Ships 100 Million Image Sensors for Camera-based ADAS Systems in Support of Customers Like SUBARU

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has passed the landmark number of 100 million AR0132AT image sensors shipped for driver assistance applications. The 1.2 Megapixel CMOS sensor was selected by SUBARU CORPORATION, a leader in advanced safety technologies for automotive, thanks to its industry-leading combination of high dynamic range, low light sensitivity, and programmable exposure modes, which meet the demanding technical specifications of its driver support system, EyeSight.

The EyeSight system supported by AR0132AT was first installed in the Levorg model in June 2014, and later offered in the Legacy, Forester, Impreza and SUBARU XV models. ON Semiconductor and SUBARU will continue to collaborate on the technology development of camera-based ADAS systems with the shared vision of improving safety and achieving ZERO traffic fatalities in the near future.

The AR0132AT is used in the stereo camera system that forms the ‘eyes’ of EyeSight, to support important safety functionality, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and sway warning, pre-collision braking and pre-collision throttle management. EyeSight has won numerous awards for its pioneering role in advanced safety technology; most recently these include accolades from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), and the top rating of Advanced Safety Vehicle Triple Plus (ASV +++) in the Japan New Car Assessment Program (JNCAP).

ON Semiconductor’s lead in CMOS image sensor technologies to address the growing number of applications under the umbrella of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is underlined by its global number one position and market share of over 60%. The company’s technical collaboration with SUBARU leverages image sensors that combine optimized performance at the pixel level with higher resolution. This helps enable features, including those described in the latest European New Car Assessment Programme (EuroNCAP 2020), to improve vehicle safety, not only for vehicle occupants, but also for other Vulnerable Road Users (VRUs) such as pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists.

Eiji Shibata, General Manager, EyeSight development project at SUBARU, commented: “Establishing the right engineering partnerships in fast-moving and crucial areas such as ADAS is vital. Working with ON Semiconductor, the global number one supplier in CMOS image sensing technology in the automotive sector, provides us with their unique technology, products and support, and enables us to realize our goals for the exacting performance and reliability demands of the EyeSight development.”

Commenting on the landmark 100 million figure for AR0132AT sensors shipped and the company’s relationship with SUBARU, Ross Jatou, VP and GM of the Automotive Solutions Division in the Intelligent Sensing Group at ON Semiconductor, said: “The success of SUBARU’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is remarkable and a tangible demonstration of the company’s safety culture and vision for road safety. The development, realization and evolution of systems like EyeSight require engineering and technical expertise, and in the area of image sensing, ON Semiconductor is delighted to provide products and expertise to contribute to the development of ADAS and autonomous driving systems in our long-term collaboration with SUBARU.”

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

Follow @onsemi on Twitter.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.