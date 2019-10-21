Red Hat Collaborates with Vodafone Idea to Build Network as a Platform

NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India’s leading telecom service provider, is leveraging Red Hat OpenStack Platform, Red Hat Ceph Storage, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat Enterprise Linux to transform its distributed network data centers to open standards, open interfaces based ‘Universal Cloud’. These will be also extended to serve third party workloads.

With the largest distributed cloud deployment in the country, VIL will be rapidly transforming its 100+ data centers across a “Universal Cloud,” where a shared software platform is capable of running multiple workloads e.g. Network, IT and third party applications across its distributed cloud locations. Red Hat OpenStack Platform is enabling VIL to design efficient pods, which can be geographically distributed and taken closer to the end- users, helping to reduce latency and enable an optimal user experience. With Red Hat’s open APIs, VIL will be able to deliver actionable insights to its enterprise users, and help them potentially create a competitive advantage.

In collaboration with Red Hat, VIL plans to set up a DevOps team, to drive more consistent innovation and to help co-create new solutions and extend the platform to start-ups and developers. In addition, VIL will further deploy Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to automate workflows, and extend self-provisioning to VIL enterprise customers. VIL plans to work closely with the Red Hat Global Services team to build new capabilities and execute these initiatives.

Supporting Quotes

Marshal Correia, Vice President and General Manager, Red Hat India

“We’re pleased to have helped VIL setup the distributed cloud platform and further support it extending it to a broad range of customers, including small to medium-sized enterprises and start-ups. By adopting a more agile, DevOps-centered workflow based on Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud technologies, VIL customers can more quickly adapt to changing market conditions. We look forward to continuing our work with VIL as they look to build out additional offerings on this flexible platform.”

Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited

“Our collaboration with Red Hat has helped us deploy Universal Cloud based on open standards and systems. Effective working with various ecosystem stakeholders and rapid development cycles has enabled us to design efficient pods for widely distributed deployments running throughput intensive workloads. We now plan to extend this Universal Cloud as a platform to third-party workloads.”

Additional Resources

Connect with Red Hat

About Red Hat, Inc.

