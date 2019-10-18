Booz Allen, National Technical Information Service to Support Joint AI Center

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen today announced that the firm has entered into a letter agreement, under its joint venture partner agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Technical Information Service (NTIS), to assist the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC). Booz Allen is collaborating with NTIS in its mission to provide innovative data services to federal agencies, through joint venture partnerships with the private sector, to advance federal data priorities, promote economic growth, and enable operational excellence.

Through this newly announced project, Booz Allen will support the JAIC’s cybersecurity National Mission Initiative (NMI) with cyber sense-making, focusing on network event detection, user activity monitoring and cyber data engineering planning. The team will adapt and integrate components of those products, conduct wholesale AI development, and establish a Development Operations (DevOps) pipeline to rapidly deliver AI capabilities into DoD mission environments.

Artificial intelligence is quickly becoming a mission-critical priority for the U.S. government given its potential to revolutionize operations and empower the government to better serve the American people. According to a 2019 study by the Government Business Council, 22 percent of federal government organizations are in the process of implementing AI, and yet 40 percent indicated that AI was unlikely to reach mission critical capacity within two years. Booz Allen is helping the federal government accelerate the delivery and adoption of mission-oriented, human-centered AI at scale through more than 60 active projects.

“Artificial intelligence will fundamentally change how the U.S. government protects our national interests and delivers services to citizens,” said Steve Escaravage, a Booz Allen senior vice president and leader in the firm’s analytics and AI business. “We’re hearing from clients daily who are keen to explore how AI can help support their missions. Booz Allen has been a first mover in this space, strategically investing in building AI solutions and an industry-leading team, seasoned at navigating the complexities of operationalizing AI at scale – from identifying important ethical considerations to tackling technical hurdles.”

