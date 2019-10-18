Keiser University Leads With Students First - Launches New Mental Wellness Program for Students

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keiser University, a private non-profit university based in Florida, today announced their partnership with META, a teletherapy tech company powering a mobile application designed to help college students connect easily to mental wellness providers.

The META app includes a network of licensed mental health professionals such as counselors, therapists, psychologists, and psychiatrists. Students download the app, choose a provider, and receive counseling with complete privacy and the convenience of their smart phones via chat, video or voice calls.

Mental health issues are a growing concern among adolescent and college-aged populations. According to a 2018 report from the American College Health Association, college students are struggling more with stress, anxiety, and depression than they ever have before; 60% have experienced “overwhelming anxiety” in the past 12 months. Suicide is now the 2nd leading cause of death among people aged 10–34, and the number of suicide attempts in that same age group have doubled over the last 10 years, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The majority of people in this age group avoid seeking services due to privacy concerns and the stigma surrounding mental illness. College students who do seek out services are either placed on a waiting list or referred to someone off-campus. In either case, the student doesn’t have many options in choosing a therapist and counseling times are usually inconvenient.

META was developed to give those students real-time access to therapists with the ability to receive counseling from anywhere they feel comfortable. Students can filter therapists by specialty, view provider bio videos, and send chat messages before receiving counseling over the phone through video or voice calling. Payments for sessions are made directly to the provider by insurance or out-of-pocket. Providers are also available during nights and weekends to better fit the student’s schedule.

“We’re always looking out for the well-being of our students, faculty, and staff and providing more convenient access to mental health services for those in need,” said Belinda Keiser, Vice Chancellor of Community Relations and Student Advancement for Keiser University. “We have a diverse population, from working parents to military service members and veterans. META is a strong support with access to providers specializing in all areas of mental health and flexible scheduling options, it seemed like a perfect fit for those in need.”

Keiser is actively marketing META across all of its Florida campus locations as well as to its online students. META reports that over 300 students have already downloaded the free app. META is currently available throughout Florida and will expand nationwide by the end of the year.

About Keiser University

Keiser University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award certificates and degrees at the associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctoral levels. Keiser University has campuses throughout the state and online. The main campus is located in Fort Lauderdale with additional campuses located in Clearwater, Daytona Beach, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Melbourne, Miami, New Port Richey, Orlando, Pembroke Pines, Port St. Lucie, Sarasota, Tallahassee, Tampa, and West Palm Beach. Keiser University continues to be a valuable partner to employers, the community, and, above all, a valued choice for students serious about their education and career. www.keiseruniversity.edu

About META

META is the nation’s first teletherapy app built specifically for college students. META offers real-time, video counseling with licensed mental health professionals from the privacy of an Android or Apple smartphone. META’s mission is to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health by offering in-need users an easy way to receive counseling without having to visit an on-campus location. The app is free to download and sessions can be paid for through insurance or a credit card. www.meta.app.