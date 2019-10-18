Inscopix and Astellas Initiate Collaboration to Study Neural Activity Patterns in Preclinical Models of Psychiatric Disorders

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inscopix has entered into a research collaboration with Astellas Research Institute of America LLC, a subsidiary of Astellas Pharma Inc., to develop novel preclinical drug screening assays for psychiatric disorders.

The collaboration will leverage Inscopix’s miniature microscope-based brain mapping platform to identify neural activity patterns underlying disease-associated behaviors, and to observe deficits in these patterns in animal models of disease. This research could support the identification of new drug targets and treatment approaches, and help evaluate the efficacy of candidate therapies during preclinical therapeutic development.

“ Inscopix’s brain-mapping platform has enabled a deeper understanding of disease biology, and this collaboration allows us to tackle complex psychiatric and neurodevelopmental disorders,” said Kunal Ghosh, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Inscopix.

As part of the two-year collaboration, scientists will use Inscopix’s nVoke miniature microscope platform to investigate neural activity patterns during the performance of behavioral tasks that reflect clinical features of disease. The researchers will focus their efforts on brain regions, circuits, and cell types that have been implicated in human pathophysiology. In the second phase, researchers will characterize aberrant brain activity in rodent disease models to establish a robust platform for future efficacy studies. Financial terms are not disclosed at this time.

Jonathan Nassi, Ph.D., Senior Lead Scientist of Inscopix, states, “ Developing precise and efficacious therapeutics for psychiatric disorders would have a significant impact for patients and their families. Through this collaboration, we look forward to enabling a more mechanistic understanding of brain function during behavior to inform preclinical development and better predict clinical outcomes.”

About nVoke

nVoke is Inscopix’s state-of-the-art miniature microscope-based solution for simultaneous imaging and manipulation of large-scale neural circuit dynamics in freely behaving subjects. With nVoke, researchers at leading research institutions worldwide are pushing the frontiers of neuroscience and asking entirely new questions about how neural circuits shape cognition and behavior in health and disease. For more information, please visit: https://www.inscopix.com/nVoke.

About Inscopix, Inc.

Inscopix empowers the development of next-generation therapeutics for difficult-to-treat brain disorders by enabling innovative research and predictive preclinical therapeutic development. Driven by a North Star of overcoming historic challenges in the field, Inscopix provides validated solutions for real-time mapping of neural activity in brain circuits. These objective, quantitative and in-brain assays are catalyzing unprecedented insights into disease mechanisms and have been shown to be more accurate at predicting clinical efficacy than animal behavior when testing a therapeutic candidate’s capacity to bring the brain back to a normal state. Inscopix’s partner and customer discoveries help decode the brain, inform deeper understanding of mechanisms of action and enable the screening of drugs based on efficacy. For more information, please visit http://www.inscopix.com.