Mattel Films, Daniel Kaluuya’s 59% and Valparaiso Pictures Announce Plans to Bring “Barney” to the Big Screen

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and production companies 59% and Valparaiso Pictures announced a partnership to develop a live-action motion picture based on Barney, Mattel’s iconic loveable, purple dinosaur.

Mattel Films will co-produce “Barney” alongside Academy Award®-nominee Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out,” “Black Panther”), Rowan Riley and Amandla Crichlow at 59%, as well as Valparaiso's David Carrico, Adam Paulsen and Bobby Hoppey. Kevin McKeon will also shepherd the project for Mattel Films. “Barney” represents the first partnership between the production companies and Mattel Films.

“Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to ‘Barney’ that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations,” said Robbie Brenner, Mattel Films. “The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults, while entertaining today’s kids.”

"Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood,” said Daniel Kaluuya, 59%. “We're excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of 'I love you, you love me' can stand the test of time."

“Barney is a dinosaur from our imagination, and we can’t wait to get ‘I love you, you love me’ stuck in heads everywhere, yet again,” said David Carrico, Valparaiso Pictures.

“Barney” will join other Mattel Films projects in development, including ones based on Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Masters of the Universe®, American Girl®, View Master®, Magic 8 Ball® and Major Matt Mason®.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and MEGA®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

About 59% Productions

59% is a newly formed production company founded by Academy Award-nominated actor, writer and producer, Daniel Kaluuya, with a first look deal at Paramount Players. 59% is striving to bridge the gap between the next wave of storytellers and the studios. As an actor, Kaluuya has chosen roles that defy stereotypes and subvert expectations. The creatives behind 59% are applying the exact same approach towards producing, championing fresh narrative styles and perspectives. Kaluuya can next be seen in Universal’s upcoming film QUEEN & SLIM of which he is also an executive producer.

About Valparaiso Pictures

With an eye towards projects that have the potential to shift culture and reach wide audiences, Valparaiso Pictures is quickly ramping up their production and development slate. They’re currently in development on the Kumail Nanjiani led political action comedy “No Glory” being written by Sam Bain, which they’re producing with Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, and Chris Henchy. They also recently premiered “The Sound of Silence” starring Peter Sarsgaard and Rashida Jones that was acquired in competition at Sundance 2019. Currently, they’re in production on “Pig” starring Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage and “Hereditary‘s” Alex Wolff.

