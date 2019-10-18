CLEAR Enters College Sports With University of Texas Partnership

NEW YORK & AUSTIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLEAR, the secure identity company that uses biometrics to build a frictionless and secure world and The University of Texas at Austin today announced that Texas Football is the first college athletic program to join CLEAR’s nationwide network, which will provide fans with fast and easy access into Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. After a quick, one-time enrollment, Longhorns can get from the gate to their seat quickly and easily with a tap of their finger and a scan of their ticket.

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance the fan experience at our athletics venues. This partnership provides Longhorns fans with a convenient option that will certainly do that while making our stadium operations more efficient. We’re thrilled to be the first athletic department in the country providing this service to our fans.” said Chris Del Conte, Vice President and Director of Athletics at the University of Texas.

CLEAR’s lane and enrollment pods will be available next to Gate 25 during all remaining regular-season home games. Longhorns fans can begin their free enrollment online and find additional information, including hours of operation here on the CLEAR website. Students with The Big Ticket must enter DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium via the designated student entry gates. Additional information about Texas Athletics’ student entry process can be found here.

“Launching at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium is a natural evolution of the work we’ve done to enhance the fan experience at MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL and WNBA games at iconic venues across the country,” said CLEAR’s Head of Sports Ed O’Brien. “We’re thrilled to partner with the University of Texas and Learfield IMG College to make CLEAR available to Longhorns Fans at this storied institution so they can get into the game faster and easier and enjoy more of what they came to see.”

University students who have a valid school email address and government-issued ID (e.g. driver’s license or passport) can enroll in CLEAR for free on-site, or sign up for a CLEAR Plus membership at the significantly discounted rate of $50/year for four years. A CLEAR Plus membership, which provides frictionless access at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and all 60+ locations in CLEAR’s nationwide network, typically costs $179/year.

About CLEAR

CLEAR is transforming the way millions of members live, work and travel. Today, CLEAR is powering a frictionless security experience at 60+ U.S. airports, stadiums and other locations nationwide. When you are you, instead of something in your pocket, life is more frictionless, more secure and more predictable. CLEAR’s secure identity platform complies with The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) rigorous guidelines for protecting sensitive data and is certified as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. After enrolling at any CLEAR location, members can begin using CLEAR Lanes immediately. For more information on CLEAR, visit http://www.clearme.com.