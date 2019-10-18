Sproutly Receives Flower Sales License from Health Canada and Launches Premium Cannabis Brand ‘CALIBER’

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (“Sproutly" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Toronto Herbal Remedies Inc. (“THR”), a licenced producer and processor under the Cannabis Act, has received its flower sales licence from Health Canada effective October 16, 2019 (the “Flower Sales License”). The Flower Sales License will allow THR to sell dried cannabis flower products provincially and territorially in Canada through authorised distributors and retailers. The sales will commence through the launch of Sproutly’s premium cannabis brand CALIBER (“CALIBER”).

“We are thrilled to receive our Flower Sales License from Health Canada. This is a huge milestone in our company’s history, as it allows us to bring to market our dried flower products into the hands of recreational consumers throughout the country,” said Keith Dolo, CEO & Director. “With our Flower Sales License, we are finally able to commercialize our CALIBER brand of premium cannabis products beginning with dried flower and are excited to share the vision and products that the team at THR worked very hard throughout the year to bring together.”

The Company has curated the CALIBER brand with the cannabis connoisseur in mind. With a high-quality manufacturing process, award-winning genetics and distinct premium packaging, the CALIBER brand will deliver a superior cannabis experience for Canadian consumers. Sproutly will commence the roll out the CALIBER brand and brand campaign in compliance with Health Canada's promotional guidelines that will provide consumers and retailers with important product education and information, brand highlights, and the vision behind the brand.

Sproutly's core mission is to become the leading supplier to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. The Company's Toronto based facility, licensed under the Cannabis Act, was built to cultivate pharmaceutical grade cannabis to supply a technological breakthrough in producing and formulating the first natural, truly water-soluble cannabis solution.

