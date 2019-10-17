MellingMedical Proud to Join DoD ECAT System

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MellingMedical, a leading provider of medical supplies, equipment, devices and pharmaceuticals to federal health facilities across the country under the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) “Veterans First” procurement program, today announced the award of the Department of Defense (DoD) Electronic Catalogue System (ECAT), a five year DoD and VA contract vehicle (Contract No. SPE2DH-19-D-0018) for medical supplies offering a full line of Lumenis surgical lasers.

“As a veteran-owned business, we are committed to supporting America’s Veterans and active duty military by providing access to the latest medical supplies and equipment, including Lumenis surgical lasers. ECAT is the most convenient and cost effective way to deliver those materials that we’ve seen,” said Chris Melling, Founder and President of the CVE-Verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business.

To serve the growing federal medical surgical laser market, MellingMedical has teamed with Lumenis, a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the surgical, ophthalmology and aesthetic markets.

“We are pleased to work with MellingMedical, a veteran-owned small business, to provide our cutting edge laser technologies to America’s veterans,” said Michael Martino, Vice President Sales Operations for Lumenis. “Melling has worked hard to streamline the procurement process thus accelerating the delivery of care our veterans deserve.”

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the Surgical, Ophthalmology and Aesthetic markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). To learn more about Lumenis and its cutting-edge solutions, visit www.Lumenis.com.

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 160 VA Medical Centers, all seven VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology and wound care as well as a full range of pharmaceutical products through partnership with more than 50 recognized quality manufacturing partners. To learn more, visit www.MellingMedical.com.