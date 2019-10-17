NTS Hosts IEEE EMI/EMC Summit as Chamber Expansion Continues

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Technical Systems, Inc. (“NTS”), the leader in qualification testing, inspection, and certification solutions in North America, hosted the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) EMI/EMC Summit at its laboratory in Boxborough, Massachusetts. The event amplified NTS’ thought leadership in EMI/EMC testing and underscored the company’s recent efforts of adding new chambers in different laboratories across the country. By bringing together the top thought leaders in EMI/EMC testing, the group explored the latest developments on ever-evolving topics such as Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Threats to Commercial Mobile Technologies, Regulatory Testing of Wireless Technology, Review of CE Mark EMC Immunity Requirements for EN61326, and more.

The summit featured renowned EMI/EMC Expert and NTS’ Chief Engineer, Jeff Viel, who gave presentations on Radiated Immunity Testing 61000 Series, Changes to MIL-STD-461 and MIL-STD-464, and EMP. In addition, the event highlighted Tom Tidwell, iNARTE EMC Lab Engineer and Director at Nemko, who presented on Regulatory Testing of Wireless Technology.

“This was an important summit that served as a checkpoint for industry leaders to stay agile and prepared for changes to testing requirements, and accommodate our customer’s needs,” said Viel. NTS’ reputation as a worldwide leader in providing EMI/EMC engineering and compliance services, and its concentration of EMI/EMC experts, made it the ideal choice to host the IEEE EMC Summit.

NTS boasts the largest collection of EMI/EMC laboratories in the Western Hemisphere. With unmatched breadth and capacity, NTS continues to expand its EMI/EMC capabilities into more regions, adding new chambers in Rustburg, Virginia and equipping its Boxborough, Massachusetts laboratory with a massive 10-meter chamber.

Operated by the world’s top experts in EMI/EMC testing, NTS now offers hundreds of chambers across 28 laboratories, featuring multiple 10-meter semi-anechoic chambers for Military and Aerospace applications. As one of NTS’ laboratories, the Boxborough facility continues to provide EMI/EMC/ESD capabilities with incomparable expertise in testing to military, aerospace, telecommunications, electronics, nuclear, and other global industry specifications.

About National Technical Systems

National Technical Systems, Inc. (NTS) is the leading provider of qualification testing, inspection, and certification services in North America, serving a broad range of industries, including the civil aviation, space, defense, nuclear, telecommunications, industrial, electronics, medical, and automotive end markets. Since 1961, NTS has built the broadest geographic presence in the United States, offering more than 70 distinct environmental simulation and materials testing categories, including climatic, structural, dynamics, fluid flow, EMI/EMC, lightning, ordnance, product safety, acoustics, failure analysis, chemical, and other industry-specific tests. Operating through a network of more than 27 technologically advanced testing laboratories, this geographically diverse footprint puts NTS facilities in close proximity to its more than 4,000 clients, allowing NTS to serve the nation’s most innovative companies with industry-leading accessibility and responsiveness. NTS is accredited by numerous national and international organizations and operates its inspection division under the Unitek brand, providing a wide range of supply chain management services. NTS’ certification division, which operates under the NQA brand, is one of the largest and most respected global ISO registrars, with active certifications in more than 75 countries. For additional information about NTS, visit our website at www.nts.com or call 800-270-2516.