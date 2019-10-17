Ford Introduces North America’s Largest Electric Vehicle Charging Network, Helping Customers Confidently Switch to an All-Electric Lifestyle

For Ford electric vehicle customers with longer commutes or who want greater peace of mind, a Ford Connected Charge Station can fully power a vehicle overnight while they sleep. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ford is offering its all-electric vehicle customers North America’s largest electric vehicle public charging network, with more than 12,000 places to charge, including fast charging, and more than 35,000 charge plugs – more than any other automotive manufacturer (Photo: Business Wire)

Ford is offering its all-electric vehicle customers North America’s largest electric vehicle public charging network, with more than 12,000 places to charge, including fast charging, and more than 35,000 charge plugs – more than any other automotive manufacturer (Photo: Business Wire)

DEARBORN, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ford is giving future all-electric vehicle customers the confidence to enjoy a hassle-free electric lifestyle. By providing easy access to more electric vehicle public charging stations in North America than any other automaker, Ford will make it easier for customers to find a place to charge when the company starts delivering new models next year.1

The Ford all-electric vehicle charging strategy features comprehensive at-home charging options and the nation’s largest network of public charging stations, including DC fast charging.2 And with both at-home and on-the-go charging powered by the FordPass app and in-vehicle screen, many customer hesitancies surrounding electric vehicle ownership are being addressed.3

“Among people who already own or want to purchase electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, 48 percent say that a lack of charging stations is one of their main concerns,” said Ted Cannis, Ford director of global electrification. “By offering industry-leading charging access we are dismantling those barriers, allowing more customers to confidently enjoy the benefits of owning an electric vehicle.”

Ford has made EV home charging as easy as charging a smartphone, which is where most all-electric vehicle drivers currently charge.

Many Ford customers will choose an available Ford Connected Charge Station. Loaded with connectivity features, the higher powered 48-amp Ford Connected Charge Station enables full control no matter where customers are. It can fully power a vehicle overnight while they sleep, adding an estimated average range of 32 miles per charging hour.2 4 And it’s a great solution for those with longer commutes, customers who love connected features and for those who just want greater peace of mind.

Every Ford all-electric vehicle will come standard with a Ford Mobile Charger. It’s capable of charging on a higher-voltage 240-volt electrical outlet often used for large household appliances like a clothes dryer, which can add an estimated range of 22 miles per charging hour.2 4 Should customers ever need to use a standard 120-volt electrical outlet, that’s possible too and will result in an average range of three miles per charging hour.2 4

To make life easier, Ford has teamed up with Amazon Home Services to offer installation of home charging setups. Whether Ford customers need a 240-volt outlet installed or you choose the Ford Connected Charge Station option, they will be able to see upfront pricing estimates and schedule a licensed and vetted electrician online.

On the road, Ford has worked hard to ensure a hassle-free charging experience. Ford is providing two years of complimentary access5 to North America's largest network – the FordPass Charging Network – for easy and convenient pay-as-you-drive charging. The FordPass Charging Network includes more than 12,000 charging stations with more than 35,000 plugs1, making public chargers as common as some of the most popular pharmacy or coffee chains.

Ford is working with Greenlots to bring together multiple charging providers to develop the FordPass Charging Network, making it easy for customers to find and pay for charging all through FordPass or their vehicle’s screen. Ford will work with Greenlots to explore adding additional networks to the FordPass Charging Network in the future for even further coverage.

In collaboration with Electrify America, the FordPass Charging Network will provide access to DC fast chargers, where charging an all-electric vehicle takes minutes, not hours. At a 150-kilowatt charger, customers can add an estimated 47 miles of range in 10 minutes and expect to return most of their vehicle’s charge in about the same time it takes them to grab a fast-casual meal.2

For longer trips, customers can charge their battery from 10 percent to 80 percent full charge in 45 minutes using an Electrify America DC fast charger.6

“The fact that most of our customers will plug in at home is a key advantage to an all-electric vehicle,” said Matt Stover, Ford director of charging, energy services and business development. “We will deliver a charging experience that is hassle-free whether you’re at home or on-the-go.”

Ford will keep electric vehicle drivers fully connected whether charging at home or on the road through the FordPass app2. Customers can set charging schedules and alerts at home and easily pre-condition their vehicle before they drive. While on the road, customers can be confident that Ford is providing the tools to help easily plan trips. A key feature within FordPass, and available through a vehicle’s on-screen dashboard, is FordPass Power My Trip, a tool that makes trip planning hassle-free by considering the vehicle’s current state of charge and identifying charging points along each route.1

FordPass or the vehicle’s on-screen dashboard will tell a customer whether a charging outlet is available or in use (if data is made available by a charge point operator). FordPass will also identify points of interest – such as restaurants or shopping centers – to make the most of customers’ time while charging their vehicle on the go.

Whether poolside, tableside or bedside, customers can track their vehicle’s charging progress through the FordPass app, available at no extra cost through the Apple and Google Play stores for any Ford customer.

Ford is investing $11.5 billion in electrified vehicles through 2022 and is focused on the customer journey from end to end, including education ahead of purchase, and an easy shopping and ownership experience.

1 Based on automotive manufacturers that sell all-electric vehicles and have publicly announced charging networks. Department of Energy data used.

2 Range and charge time based on manufacturer computer engineering simulations and EPA-estimated range calculation methodology. The charging rate decreases as battery reaches full capacity. Individual results may vary based on peak charging times and battery state of charge. Actual vehicle range varies with conditions such as external elements, driving behaviors, vehicle maintenance, and lithium-ion battery age.

3 FordPass, compatible with select smartphone platforms, is available via a download. Message and data rates may apply. Ford Connect (standard on select vehicles) and complimentary Connected Service are required for remote features (See FordPass Terms for details). Connected service and features depend on compatible AT&T network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. Connected service excludes Wi-Fi hotspot.

4 In vehicles with the premium 300 mile extended-range configuration.

5 Starts with original vehicle sales date (after which, fees may apply).

6 Charge time based on manufacturer computer engineering simulations. The charging rate decreases as battery reaches full capacity. Your results may vary based on peak charging times and battery state of charge.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 194,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.