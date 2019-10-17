SWIIM secures sales & distribution agreement with irrigation solution leader RDO Water.

FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agricultural water accounting leader SWIIM System announces today that it has entered into a long-term, strategic sales and distribution agreement with RDO Water, a 50-year-old, trusted provider of agricultural equipment and irrigation systems to growers and water districts throughout multiple regions with more than 75 stores in nine states, and partners with distributors in Africa, Australia, Mexico, Russia, and Ukraine. The initially targeted regions include the Western US, with an initial focus on coastal and Southern California, with irregular surface water availability from sources such as the Colorado River and increased concerns around groundwater restrictions under legislation such as the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA).

Under the agreement, RDO Water will assist in further bolstering sales and distribution of SWIIM’s water accounting solutions to growers and water districts concerned about agricultural water availability from both surface and groundwater sources. RDO Water is expected to help their clients integrate SWIIM into their already-established irrigation systems. In many cases, this can be done with a simple retrofit. For those growers needing a more robust equipment solution, RDO Water will work with SWIIM’s engineering department to upgrade growers' systems to support the water planning and accounting platform.

“We generally service two types of clients – the first has some agricultural water use data and is always looking for better ways to manage their water. The second type isn’t so fortunate, and in light of dwindling supplies, could be in need of immediate support,” said Kevin France, CEO of SWIIM. He added, “This vital partnership with RDO Water will allow us to access more growers and water districts in need of our help in a more efficient way.”

“As we begin to understand the importance of managing the world's most precious resource: water, RDO, with the help of SWIIM, look forward to the opportunity to help growers and water districts improve the logistical management of water through an amazing budget technology platform,” said Richard Arias, Vice President of Sales of RDO Water. He added, “This planning and accounting tool will allow our RDO customers to have a more clear and comprehensive understanding of water use efficiency in real time, which is critically important given the regulatory pressures and stewardship needs of this vital resource. We can’t manage if we don’t measure.”

The agreement further adds weight to SWIIM’s recently announced agreement with Merced-based Central Irrigation/Water & Land Solutions, and its long-standing partnership with Western Growers Association. This arrangement further bolsters the company to help growers of all sizes manage challenges associated with restricted water supplies. The company works with individual growers, water districts and groundwater sustainability agencies (GSAs), to assure accurate measurement of agricultural water supplies and provide a tool to facilitate conservation.

About SWIIM: Its multi-patented technology was developed over a 5-year period with the help of the USDA and several western land-grant universities. SWIIM maintains a one-of-a-kind, long-term strategic distribution agreement with Western Growers and has been recognized as a Top 25 Ag-tech company by Forbes two years running. The technology is currently being deployed throughout the western U.S. to help growers account and manage their agricultural water budgets and protect their water allocations.