Renovus Capital Partners Provides Senior Debt Financing to The NCHERM Group, LLC

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renovus Capital Partners (“Renovus”), a Philadelphia area private equity firm announced today that it has made an investment in The NCHERM Group, LLC (“TNG” or the “Company”). TNG provides proactive risk management solutions customized for educational institutions. The Company is the industry leading source for campus training on risk management, behavioral intervention and Title IX compliance. The transaction will allow TNG to expand its offerings and further build out its management team.

“The Renovus team took the time to understand our unique business model and structured a transaction which will facilitate the expansion of our service offerings and allow us to better serve our existing clients,” said Brett Sokolow, CEO & founder of TNG.

“The TNG team has impressed us with their deep subject matter expertise and ability to anticipate the needs of campus and school administrators nationwide. We are excited to be supporting the Company as they enter their next phase of growth,” added Jesse Serventi, a founding partner of Renovus.

Creo Montminy served as the sell-side advisor to TNG. DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Renovus.

About TNG Consulting

TNG is comprised of several linked organizations that have served the education field for 20 years. As a firm, TNG serves over 400 college, university, and school clients each year, making it one of the largest education-specific consulting practices in the country. TNG has provided services to more than 3,000 school and college clients, providing unparalleled reach and impact in the field. TNG also provides its services for employers and corporate clients, leveraging its proprietary systems-level solutions for risk prevention in the workplace. The TNG Way has become the risk management touchstone for schools, colleges, and workplaces across the country. Please visit tngconsulting.com for more information.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is an education, training, and human capital focused private equity firm. Renovus is based outside of Philadelphia and manages over $500 million of committed capital through two SBIC funds. To date, the firm has acquired twenty-four portfolio companies in areas such as educational content, classroom instruction, corporate training, technology services and human capital. More information can be found at renovuscapital.com.