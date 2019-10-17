City of New York to Continue Commercial Lease at 141 Livingston Street Property Through 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the City of New York’s Department of Citywide Administrative Services (the “City”) has confirmed that it will continue its commercial lease at the 141 Livingston Street property through expiration at the end of 2025.

David Bistricer, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are very proud to continue our multi-decade working relationship with the City at our 141 Livingston Street property, and look forward to building on that partnership in the years ahead.”

About Clipper Realty Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include estimates concerning future income and the success of specific properties. Our forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "potential," "plan" or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release.

We disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other reports filed from time to time with the SEC.