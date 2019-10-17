ePlus Awarded Connecticut State Contract to Provide Cisco Technology Services

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that its subsidiary, ePlus Technology, inc., has been awarded a new, five-year contract (Award No.: 18PSX0202) to provide Cisco technology products and services to the State of Connecticut.

The Department of Administrative Services contract, which was only awarded to two partners, will allow K-12, State Government, Local Government and Higher Education Institutions in Connecticut to procure the entire suite of Cisco Networking Communications products and services through ePlus.

“We are pleased that we have been selected, once again, to serve the technology needs of public sector and educational institutions throughout the State of Connecticut,” said Nick D’Archangelo, Vice President of State & Local Government and Education Business Development. “ePlus offers more than 30 years’ engineering experience, unparalleled support, and flexible financing options to help with affordability and predictability.”

ePlus is a leading systems integrator for the public sector and holds multiple educational and government contracts throughout the United States, including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington. ePlus serves the technology needs of schools and government agencies through a combination of seasoned expertise and focused customer service related to hardware, software, peripherals, telecommunications, networking, maintenance, integration, leasing, asset disposition, support services, and more.

Details of this contract can be found at: https://www.eplus.com/contract-vehicles/connecticut.

ePlus recently achieved its Master Networking Certification and is a Cisco Gold Certified Partner. For more information about Cisco solutions from ePlus visit http://www.eplus.com/cisco.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

