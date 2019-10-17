Thirty Three Threads Launches Disney Lines Under Toesox and Tavi Noir Brands

VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kids and adults can find their happy place thanks to Thirty Three Threads’ new collaboration with Disney. The collaboration with the performance product maker’s ToeSox and Tavi Noir brands will mark its introduction into the children’s grip socks market with the debut of an all-new “Tiny Soles” collection for kids. Tiny Soles designs will feature fan favorites including Disney’s The Lion King, Frozen, Moana, The Little Mermaid and Toy Story.

While Tiny Soles will be specifically designed for kids, adult Disney lovers and fitness enthusiasts will have a chance to “join the jamboree” of new sock offerings too! Classic Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse-themed grip socks will also be added to adult lines. The move ensures the biggest to tiniest feet stay safe and secure during the most challenging workouts and fun-filled playtime (including “Minnie-Me” yoga) with a nod to the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

“ We are always looking at ways to expand our line. So we are thrilled to partner with this iconic brand to bring some Disney magic to the studio and beyond,” said Barry Buchholtz, President, Thirty Three Threads. “ Collaborating with Disney offers us the perfect opportunity to enter a new market with our kids grip sock line, Tiny Soles. These products not only provide a safer environment to play with our non-slip socks, but also provide a hygienic barrier at places like trampoline parks, children’s gyms, and other public play areas. Our products are made with organic cotton and the grip is both BPA and phthalate free, making them the perfect product for Tiny Soles and adult consumers.”

Customers can expect to see its Disney collection grow for future seasons to come featuring new designs and even more of the beloved characters and moments. The first Tiny Soles kids collection will be available for retail November 2019 via TaviNoir.com. Subsequent collections, including for adults, are set to launch in early 2020.

ABOUT THIRTY THREE THREADS

Thirty Three Threads was born on the 33rd parallel. It echoes the spirit of the active lifestyle so intrinsic to San Diego—our home—and it is here that our story comes to life. Our brands—Tavi Noir, ToeSox, and Base 33—all reflect this synergy, although each steps boldly with its own unique personality. We define new trends—in the studio and beyond—driven by our customers’ desire to continually enhance their practice. And we dedicate our days to innovating and creating high-performance and enduring quality products that allow them to lead the active lifestyle they choose with style they love. We invite you to join our journey.

To view our entire family of brands please visit www.33threads.com or for sales inquiries please email sales@33threads.com.