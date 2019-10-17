Mercy Selects Omnicell to Automate and Digitize Medication Management

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that Mercy, one of the top five U.S. health systems that serves Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, will support medication management across its service network through Omnicell automation and intelligence solutions.

Through this new ten-year, sole source agreement, Mercy will automate medication dispensing and storage in Central Pharmacy and streamline workflows in patient care.

Omnicell is working with major health systems like Mercy as the company launches its vision of Autonomous Pharmacy, a roadmap to develop a zero error, fully automated medication management infrastructure. Leveraging automation, data intelligence, and expert services, the Autonomous Pharmacy will empower pharmacists, nurses, clinicians, and pharmacy staff to focus on patient and clinician satisfaction.

“It’s been documented that pharmacists play a key role in supporting patient care, through activities like medication reconciliation and discharge management,” said Jon Lakamp, vice president of pharmacy at Mercy. “We need to identify opportunities to shift our pharmacy staff’s time from logistical tasks to playing a more active role in patient care. This will not only help increase their job satisfaction but will also help to positively impact patient care.”

“The ultimate goal of pharmacy operations is to ensure that medications are available to patients when they need them,” said Nhat Ngo, executive vice president of marketing, business development and strategy at Omnicell. “This new collaboration will elevate pharmacy staff from manual, outdated tasks to achieving greater efficiency across the medication management continuum, improving workflow and job satisfaction for their staff.”

About Mercy

Mercy, named one of the top five large U.S. health systems from 2016 to 2019 by IBM Watson Health, serves millions annually. Mercy includes more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children’s, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, 45,000 co-workers and 2,400 Mercy Clinic physicians in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In addition, Mercy's IT division, Mercy Technology Services, and Mercy Virtual commercially serve providers and patients from coast to coast.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Through our industry-leading medication management platform that spans the continuum of care, Omnicell is developing a vision for a fully automated infrastructure, powered by a cloud data platform that supports improved patient care, fewer errors, enhanced safety, and new opportunities for growth.

Omnicell's vision for the Autonomous Pharmacy integrates a comprehensive set of solutions across three key areas: Automation solutions designed to digitize and streamline workflows; Intelligence that provides actionable insights to better understand medication usage and improve pharmacy supply chain management; and Work - expert services that serve as an extension of pharmacy operations to support improved efficiency, regulatory compliance, and patient outcomes.

Over 5,500 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence solutions designed to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

