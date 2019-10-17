DreamBox Learning® Partners with Nevada Association of School Administrators to Support Educators in Personalizing their Math Instruction

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DreamBox Learning®, the company that pioneered Intelligent Adaptive Learning™ technology used in schools and districts across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, today announced a partnership with Nevada Association of School Administrators (NASA), a professional organization that represents school administrators throughout the State of Nevada to provide Nevada educators access to research-driven live webinars, on-site trainings and other professional development resources that will help them further personalize their math instruction for each student’s unique growth and learning needs.

“NASA’s mission is to provide the highest-level of professional development to our members and all Nevada educators so that they can best support their students,” said Jeff Geihs, Executive Director of NASA. “Whether educators want to learn how to integrate blended learning models into their classrooms or further personalize their math instruction for students, DreamBox is a good partner in fulfilling our mission to provide the right support for educators.”

DreamBox offers a digital K-8 math program that provides personalized learning experiences for students by dynamically adapting within and between lessons, offering the right lesson at the right time in both English and Spanish. While supporting students, DreamBox is designed to provide educators with insights and learning data to make the best instructional choices for their students at each moment of the day. DreamBox also offers a range of professional development courses—delivered in person or online – to meet the learning needs of educators and help them realize the full potential of a blended-learning practice.

“At DreamBox, we believe that when teachers are equipped with the right tools and resources to provide personalized math instruction, we can close math achievement gaps for students and unlock their full potential,” said Jamie Gier, Senior Vice Present of Marketing at DreamBox Learning. “DreamBox was designed by teachers for teachers, so we’re excited to work with organizations like NASA that share our commitment to empowering teachers and improving student math performance.”

DreamBox is used by over 3 million students and 130,000 educators across North America, including several school districts in Nevada. Independent research that shows students who use DreamBox for just one hour a week improve their math scores nearly 60 percent more than expected growth norms on benchmark and state tests.

DreamBox and NASA will be partnering on upcoming professional development seminars for Nevada educators. For more information on DreamBox’s professional development tools for educators, visit https://www.dreambox.com/resources

About DreamBox Learning

DreamBox Learning, founded in 2006 in Bellevue, Washington, is the only K-8 digital math program powered by students, built by and for educators, and independently proven to positively impact student achievement. DreamBox dynamically adapts and differentiates in real time based not only on students’ answers, but also on how they solve problems. Along with actionable reporting and tools that empower differentiation for all learners, DreamBox gives teachers content-specific professional development and provides administrators with insights about how all students are progressing. The company’s pioneering platform has won more than 40 top education and technology industry awards and is used by 130,000 teachers and more than three million students in all 50 states and throughout Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit http://www.dreambox.com/.

About Nevada Association of School Administrators (NASA)

NASA is the professional organization that represents school administrators throughout the State of Nevada. As such, its primary function is to: