The City of White Plains Implements Gordian Job Order Contracting Program to Save Time and Generate Revenue

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gordian, a pioneer and trusted provider of industry-leading facility and construction cost data, software and expertise, has announced their new, multi-year partnership with the City of White Plains, New York. The City of White Plains will be implementing and supporting its own Gordian Job Order Contracting (JOC) program to provide readily available contractors that can perform quality construction projects at competitive prices.

The city has entered into a five-year agreement with Gordian to implement a customized JOC program, allowing a large number of projects to be completed through a single, competitively-awarded contract. Job Order Contracting was created by Gordian’s Founder, Harry H. Mellon. Gordian’s experts develop, implement and support JOC programs that complete more than $2 billion worth of construction work each year.

"Gordian is excited to partner with the City of White Plains, New York, to develop a JOC program that both maximizes taxpayer dollars and generates funds for the City. We’re proud to provide comprehensive data, robust software and unmatched industry expertise that helps public servants maximize their resources and complete projects faster for their communities," said William Pollak, President at Gordian.

Job Order Contracting establishes local, competitively-bid prices up front and eliminates the need to bid each construction project separately. Local contractors, including minority and women-owned businesses who employ residents, are encouraged to bid on the contract. The program will allow the City of White Plains to get repairs, renovations, upgrades, as well as new construction underway quickly, saving valuable time and money.

Gordian’s JOC solutions are powered by a customized Construction Task Catalog® (CTC), created exclusively for construction procurement. The CTC contains local material, labor and equipment pricing for common Tasks, brands and specs for the City and surrounding areas. The City of White Plains and surrounding areas will also benefit from the expertise of Gordian's dedicated account managers, who will assist with Joint Scope Meetings, developing detailed Scope of Work documents and reviewing all price proposals from contractors. JOC more easily enables the City and surrounding areas to work with Minority or Women-owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) contractors throughout their communities. The program is in full compliance with NYS General Municipal Law 103(16), and will provide every job order with transparency, auditability and cost control. In addition to expediting construction projects for the City, Gordian’s JOC program provides a revenue-generating tool by making these contracts available for all other municipalities in the surrounding six counties to piggyback on.

About the City of White Plains

White Plains, located in Westchester County, New York, is a suburban city with a full accompaniment of urban amenities. A residential community of nearly 60,000, the population grows to approximately 150,000 during the day as workers, shoppers and visitors arrive by car, rail, bus and plane. The city is Westchester's premier business market and is home to the county’s largest concentration of retail activity. White Plains is a vibrant and diverse community with a lively downtown that hosts frequent events throughout the year and boasts numerous shops and restaurants.

The city is also a corporate and retail hub as well as the Westchester County Seat, making it home to numerous federal and state government offices and courts. White Plains is viewed by residents and visitors alike as one of the most attractive and desirable cities in the state in which to live, work and visit.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leader in facility and construction cost data, software and services for all phases of the building lifecycle. A pioneer of Job Order Contracting, Gordian’s solutions also include proprietary RSMeans data and Sightlines Facility Intelligence Solutions. From planning to design, procurement, construction and operations, Gordian’s solutions help clients maximize efficiency, optimize cost savings and increase building quality.