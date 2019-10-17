Herbalife Nutrition Celebrates 21-Year Partnership with American Red Cross in Support of Blood Donations, Disaster Relief Efforts and General Wellness of Communities

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF), a premier global nutrition company helping people live healthy active lifestyles, today announced an extension of its support for the American Red Cross for the 21st consecutive year. Over the past four years, the Company has donated more than 1.1 million Protein Deluxe Bars, valued at $2 million, to 120 Red Cross blood donation centers across the U.S. In addition to product donations, the Company hosts blood drives for its employees and independent distributors.

“Our partnership with the American Red Cross is built on the shared principles and values of helping others, and we look forward to another year of working together and changing lives,” said Alan Hoffman, executive vice president of Corporate Affairs, Herbalife Nutrition.

Most recently and for the second consecutive year, Herbalife Nutrition has joined other major organizations to support the American Red Cross Missing Types Campaign by promoting the need for blood donations. Also, independent distributors and employees generously participated in U.S. and international relief efforts, helping people affected by disasters, including Hurricane Florence, California wildfires and the Ridgecrest earthquake.

“The Red Cross relies on partners like Herbalife Nutrition to help ensure lifesaving blood donations are available to patients in need,” said Elizabeth Penniman, vice president of American Red Cross. “We are thankful for Herbalife Nutrition’s longstanding support of our mission and our blood donors by providing them important and nutritious snacks after they give blood.”

Since 2006, blood donations from more than 60 Company-hosted blood drives, combined with the donations collected on the Herbalife Nutrition bloodmobile in Southern California, have saved countless lives. Also, since 2008, an Herbalife Nutrition executive has actively participated as a member of the board of directors of the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region.

