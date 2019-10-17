Thornburg Chooses YCharts to Enhance Its Global Distribution Team’s Client Communications

SANTA FE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thornburg Investment Management (“Thornburg”), a global investment firm that oversees $44 billion in client assets, today announced an agreement with investment research and analysis platform YCharts.

Thornburg’s global distribution team will leverage YCharts to add value during the sales process in several ways, including the ability to:

Showcase competitive characteristics of their investment solutions with engaging visuals, comparing key metrics against peer group funds

Improve collaboration amongst external distribution consultants and the home office with team-sharing of data views, fund watchlists, and unique content

Monitor market movements, category fund flows, and more than 300,000 economic indicators, including all Treasury rates and Federal Reserve data

Communicate value-adds and product differentiators during prospect meetings through real-time, dynamic analysis

Analyze model strategies leveraged by advisor partners and compare them to Thornburg’s offerings

“YCharts provides us with an innovative, modern solution to build better relationships with our clients and prospects,” said Thornburg Head of Global Distribution Carter Sims. “With a mobile toolset that enables our distribution team to better tell the story of our funds and discuss our differentiators with clients in real-time, we’re confident YCharts will help us continue to increase our domestic and global presence.”

“We come to work every day aiming to empower our clients to delight their partners and grow their business,” said YCharts President and CEO Sean Brown. “We couldn’t be more pleased that Thornburg has selected us to help them showcase the performance of their funds, communicate their investment ideas and assist with their asset gathering and fund flows.”

YCharts continues to penetrate the asset management space with its growing set of charting, screening and portfolio comparison tools. Additionally, YCharts continues to build enhanced functionality into its Model Portfolios tool, which dramatically lessens the research and communication challenges presented by model strategies.

About Thornburg

Thornburg Investment Management is a privately-owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income, equity, and alternatives investing, the firm oversees $44 billion as of June 30, 2019 across mutual funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors, and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

At Thornburg, we believe unconstrained investing leads to better outcomes for our clients. Our culture is collaborative, and our investment solutions are highly active, high conviction, and benchmark agnostic. When it comes to finding value for our clients, it’s more than what we do, it’s how we do it: how we think, how we invest, and how we’re structured.

For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call (877) 215-1330.

About YCharts

YCharts is an investment research platform that enables smarter investments, serving a client base of more than 4,000 professional advisors, RIAs, financial planners, and asset managers that oversee more than $750 billion in assets under management. The platform’s comprehensive data, powerful visualization tools, and advanced analytics have enabled YCharts to become a leading financial research platform, serving as a one-stop shop for equity, mutual fund, and ETF data and analysis. Industry professionals use YCharts for security research, portfolio construction, idea generation, and market monitoring. Through enhanced client communications and simplification of often complex financial topics using visuals, YCharts helps professional investors and advisors easily demonstrate their value to clients and prospects. For more information, visit ycharts.com, contact sales@ycharts.com, or follow us on Twitter at @ycharts.