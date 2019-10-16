Bain & Company and Ecosystems announce a strategic partnership to help companies deliver more value to their B2B customers.

BOSTON & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bain & Company and Ecosystems announce a global strategic partnership, combining Bain’s leading Business-to-Business (B2B) Elements of Value® research with Ecosystems’ robust Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to help customers and their suppliers understand, measure and optimize the value in their relationships.

The combination of Bain’s industry leading value measurement content, Elements of Value, with Ecosystems' industry leading Value Management Office software creates a unique collaboration platform between B2B sellers and their customers. B2B companies have long struggled to systematically identify, articulate and quantify the many elements that comprise their value proposition. Equally, B2B buyers have not had the language to articulate the value they want to experience in a systematic way. Embedding the Elements of Value inside Ecosystems collaboration platform creates a unique environment for sellers and buyers to align on and quantify the value being delivered.

Bain & Company’s research on delivering and experiencing value, the B2B Elements of Value®, was profiled in The Harvard Business Review in 2018. This research shows a clear link between the number of value elements experienced by a customer and their overall loyalty and repeat purchase with a supplier. Eric Almquist, a Partner in Bain’s Customer Strategy & Marketing practice, says, “Delivering more value to customers versus your competitors is fundamental to success in competitive markets—slip behind in delivering value, and loss of revenue and market share is not far behind. Our Elements of Value® research helps companies be more successful.”

Ecosystems will now incorporate the B2B Elements of Value® into its SaaS platform offering suppliers and their customers a real-time collaborative environment to assess and track relationship value on an ongoing basis. “Ecosystems’ SaaS platform is recognized as the market leader in collaborative value management. Now, with the combination of Bain’s B2B Elements of Value® inside this platform, B2B sellers and customers have a scalable and more holistic way to assess relationship value,” said Jamie Cleghorn, a Bain & Company partner who specializes in helping B2B companies grow.

Chad Quinn, CEO of Ecosystems says, “We are excited to partner with Bain & Company as the recognized thought leader on B2B Elements of Value®. Bain’s research is the best approach we have encountered to measure value in its many varieties. This is an exciting breakthrough to align with the primary Purpose of a Corporation, as recently stated by 181 CEO’s at The Business Roundtable.”

Building on their 20-year track record of success, Ecosystems’ platform with Bain’s B2B Elements of Value® will be the only offering of its kind on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world’s most ambitious change makers define the future. Across 58 offices in 37 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster and more enduring outcomes. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients. We proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry, and our clients have outperformed the stock market 4-to-1. Learn more at https://www.bain.com/ and follow us on Twitter @BainAlerts.

Ecosystems Services offers a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for customers and suppliers to discover, quantify, and track customer outcomes. With a mission to make value clear, Ecosystems has formed a world-class community of 82 progressive leaders representing 57 companies, including HP, Microsoft, AT&T and Gainsight, focused on sales effectiveness and customer success. For more information, visit https://ecosystems.us/.