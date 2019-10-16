NYC Curbside Electronics Collection Program is Now Available in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has announced the expansion of curbside electronics collection to the Bronx and eastern Queens. Residents can make an appointment for curbside collection of unwanted electronics items covered under the New York State electronics disposal ban.

The curbside pickup program, launched by DSNY and ERI, now serves more than 2.5 million New Yorkers and has successfully gathered more than 1,700 tons of e-waste. All electronic waste collected by the program is responsibly recycled by ERI, utilizing its fully certified, environmentally responsible and guaranteed data-destruction processes.

The announcement continues the expansion of the program, which is now available in all neighborhoods in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island and is just one of many options available to city residents.

The latest communities to be added to the expansion include all community boards in the Bronx, and Queens Community Boards 7,8,10,11,12,13 and 14. The curbside electronics collection program is available to residents of 1-9 unit buildings within the designated boroughs. Residents living in buildings with 10 or more units can enroll in ecycleNYC, a free, in-building e-waste collection program also developed by DSNY and ERI for large buildings.

“We are excited to be able to continue to expand our curbside collection of certain e-waste and make it available to all communities in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island,” said Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia. “Electronics often contain harmful materials, including lead, mercury and cadmium. We want to keep these toxins from polluting the air, soil, and water. Our curbside collection program, along with our ecycleNYC initiative, drop-off locations and special events, give residents across the city a number of options when looking to dispose of their e-waste.”

To request an appointment, residents can call 311 or go to nyc.gov/electronics. Pickups will take place Monday through Friday, except city holidays. Items must be placed at the curb; Sanitation Workers cannot enter private property.

“We are honored to continue to be part of this constructive collaboration and this historic and successful partnership with the great city of New York,” said John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI. “The curbside pickup program is yet another advancement and added convenience to a residential program that already regularly provides responsible, effective recycling for millions of New Yorkers’ electronic waste. It’s rewarding to be able to help so many in our city do the right thing and collect and responsibly recycle their e-waste and keep toxic electronics out of New York landfills!”

About the New York City Department of Sanitation

The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) keeps New York City healthy, safe and clean by collecting, recycling and disposing of waste, cleaning streets and vacant lots, and clearing snow and ice. The Department operates 59 district garages and manages a fleet of more than 2,000 rear-loading collection trucks, 450 mechanical brooms and 693 salt/sand spreaders. The Department clears litter, snow and ice from approximately 6,500 miles of City streets and removes debris from vacant lots as well as abandoned vehicles from City streets.

About ERI

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.