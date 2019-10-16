Shondaland Partners With iHeartMedia to Launch Shondaland Audio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shondaland, founded by award-winning television producer and writer Shonda Rhimes, is taking storytelling to audio by partnering with iHeartMedia, the No. 1 commercial podcast publisher globally, to launch Shondaland Audio. The agreement includes a full slate of iHeartRadio Original Podcasts set to release over the next three years as part of the iHeartPodcast Network. Rhimes will oversee development and Sandie Bailey, Chief Digital and Design Officer, will manage day-to-day operations as the company introduces a mix of incredible talent and stories to hundreds of millions of podcast listeners across the country.

“Podcasting continues to see tremendous growth and I’m excited to partner with iHeartMedia as Shondaland expands its storytelling journey into this medium which has seemed to usher in a unique sense of boldness, intimacy and connection,” Rhimes said. “With iHeartMedia we aim to share stories that are engaging, insightful, and reflect a robust world-view while staying true to the authentic storytelling voice that has become synonymous with Shondaland.”

In 2017, Shondaland began broadening its digital footprint with the launch of website Shondaland.com and later entered podcast territory with “Katie’s Crib,” a weekly podcast following “Scandal” and “Waitress” actress Katie Lowes where she shared intimate conversations about the joys, pains, and hilarity of new motherhood with guests. New episodes of the podcast will be a part of the Shondaland Audio slate next year.

“Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers of our time,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “We’re honored that she’s chosen the iHeartPodcast Network to extend her storytelling craft to audio, bringing a massive slate of new original podcasts to the world. With our unparalleled reach across multiple platforms, we can’t wait to introduce the incredibly engaging and brilliant Shondaland podcasts to millions of listeners.”

iHeartMedia has continued to invest heavily in podcasting, from acquiring HowStuffWorks in 2018 to producing an ongoing slate of new iHeartRadio Original shows like “The Ron Burgundy Podcast,” “Disgraceland,” “Chelsea Handler: Life will be the Death of Me,” “Noble Blood” and “Committed,” as well as fostering over a hundred shows from its on-air talent like the popular “Bobbycast” and “The Breakfast Club” radio show podcasts. These shows are distributed on all major podcast platforms, including the iHeartRadio app, which additionally distributes more than 280,000 shows.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including more than 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Shondaland

Shondaland is the pioneering storytelling company founded by award-winning writer and producer Shonda Rhimes. The company has produced the television series "Grey's Anatomy," "Private Practice," "Scandal," "How To Get Away With Murder," "For The People" and "Station 19” for ABC. Through the company’s unprecedented shift to streaming, it is producing content exclusively for Netflix including upcoming series “Bridgerton,” “Inventing Anna” and “Notes on Love.” In recent years the company has expanded into other divisions including launching the website Shondaland.com, part of the Hearst Digital Networks, and Shondaland Audio, part of the iHeartPodcast Network. The company is rooted in the ideals of creating content that changes culture, changes perceptions and writes the future.