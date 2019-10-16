KBRA Releases Bank Talk: The After-Show

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases this month’s edition of Bank Talk: The After-Show.

In Big Banks Cannot Fail, Ethan and Van discuss metrics which measure the extent to which creditors price in the probability that bank regulators would seize a failing large bank, as well as how much losses they would suffer versus pre-bank regulatory reforms.

Suggesting that too big to fail (TBTF) is still operative or has never played a measurable role in funding costs, Ethan points to bank data going back to 2003 that indicates large banks have almost always paid a lower rate on uninsured deposits compared to smaller banks and bank holding company debt.

Regardless of TBTF’s status today, the evidence suggests that depositors and fixed income investors still value doing business with larger institutions over smaller ones, even at the expense of a higher rate on their uninsured deposits and bond investments.

